Lowell, MA, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber announced today its Fraud and Security solutions continue to gain industry recognition, having been recently named finalist for the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the SDN / NFV Security category. This honor acknowledges NetNumber’s approach for securing virtual networks following the Network Transformation Award for “Best Network Security Solution” at SDN NFV World Congress. The Cybersecurity Excellence awards recognize companies, products and individuals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals. Finalists and award winners are selected primarily on the strength of their nomination.

“Congratulations to NetNumber for being recognized as a finalist in SDN / NFV Security category of the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and the 400,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn that jointly produce the awards program. “With over 590 entries in more than 100 award categories, the 2020 awards are highly competitive, and all finalists truly reflect the very best in today's cybersecurity industry.”

Signaling security is a critical concern for operators as today’s SS7 and Diameter networks can be manipulated for banking fraud, authentication theft, location tracking, eavesdropping, DOS attacks, etc. To secure international roaming and emerging IoT, operators must proactively protect their signaling networks and subscribers. NetNumber provides unprecedented protection with the most comprehensive Fraud and Security solutions, including the industry’s first multi-protocol signaling firewall application on its carrier-grade TITAN platform. It protects against all known threats and provides a fully configurable environment to address future attack vectors. NetNumber has complemented the signaling firewall with additional services, including comprehensive and fully integrated Data Reporting facilities with complete and accurate data for the filtering and call blocking actions within these signaling security firewalls. For the newest LTE and 5G mobile networks, ‘security by design’ solutions will be introduced for end-to-end signaling security such as for Diameter in the GSMA standards process, with digital signatures, data encryption and key management solutions.

In addition, NetNumber provides real-time fraud prevention solutions through its routing applications on the TITAN platform and associated NetNumber Global Data Services to protect consumers from Robocalls and Wangiri scam calls, and block network fraud in real-time. The portfolio is supplemented with a comprehensive range of call and message validation solutions based on STIR SHAKEN and SEISMIC standards.

NetNumber solutions for Security and Fraud are based on extensive participation and contribution to the standardization work in GSMA and other groups like 3GPP and i3Forum. These contributions include the following GSMA positions underlining NetNumber though leadership on security and fraud. Pieter Veenstra, who is a Senior Manager of Product Development at NetNumber, is serving as Roaming and Interconnect Fraud and Security (RIFS) Chair within the GSMA for two years. The working group RIFS specifies guidelines for mobile operators to secure their roaming and interconnect services and to combat and prevent fraud. Pieter’s election as RIFS Chair follows his editorships in the GSMA for Signaling Firewalls for SS7 (FS.11), Diameter (FS.19) and GTP (FS.20), the requirements for 5G SEPP, as well as his leading the investigation in the GSMA working groups FASG and NG on open issues for 5G Security.

Ewout Pronk, who is a Senior Security Solutions Architect at NetNumber, also is an industry recognized key contributor to security and fraud standardization work in the GSMA where he is currently chairing the Diameter End-to-end Security Subgroup (DESS). The DESS group is delivering standards to secure the inter-PLMN interface by design for both LTE and 5G. The DESS group recently published DESS Phase 1 for Diameter Security for LTE. This provides authenticity, integrity and non-repudiation measures to LTE inter-network roaming signaling messages. DESS also will be publishing key management procedures to serve both LTE and 5G inter-PLMN security.

“NetNumber is honored to be recognized by the industry for our comprehensive approach to addressing the fraud and security concerns of our operator customers,” said Kim Gibbons, NetNumber chief marketing officer. “As threats become increasingly sophisticated, the costs in terms of revenue, impact to reputation, and possible fines also increase. We take very seriously the trust our customers have placed in us, and we are proud to play a leadership role in various industry associations such as the GSMA and i3forum to develop recommendations and standards for the industry to implement on behalf of all operators.”

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings 20 years of experience delivering platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private LTE and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry’s most robust signaling platform. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions help secure networks against current/emerging threats.

