ENOLA, Penn. and RICHMOND, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Acute Medical, LLC, (PAM), a system of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, has acquired three additional EksoNR devices from Ekso Bionics (Nasdaq: EKSO) to expand the availability of exoskeleton-assisted rehabilitation to seven of its facilities.



The new EksoNR devices will be placed in Kyle and Clear Lake, Texas and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Exoskeleton-assisted rehabilitation is now available at five PAM locations in Texas. The device is designed to help patients stand and walk during rehabilitation after a stroke or spinal cord injury.

“Using EksoNR exoskeletons to help our stroke and spinal cord injury patients learn to walk again has been transformative,” said Anthony Misitano, PAM's President and Chief Executive Officer. “The technology has been an integral part of our patients’ recovery and our physical therapists are eager to integrate it into their care of more patients. We are pleased to respond to the needs of our patients and providers with three additional EksoNR devices.”

PAM provides inpatient rehabilitation services in 12 states through 41 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and long-term acute care hospitals, as well as more than 32 outpatient physical therapy locations. Inpatient rehabilitation hospitals are specialty hospitals or parts of acute care hospitals that offer intensive rehabilitation therapy. The most common conditions that may qualify a patient for care in a rehabilitation hospital include stroke, spinal cord injury, and brain injury.

“We are excited to see the growth of exoskeleton-assisted rehabilitation in systems like PAM,” said Jack Peurach, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ekso Bionics. “Using our exoskeleton devices in rehabilitation can provide better patient outcomes by helping patients walk farther and faster, and have better balance outside of the device. We are thrilled that PAM is embracing our technology and making it available to more of their patients.”

EksoNR is the next generation EksoGT—the most clinically used robotic exoskeleton. Developed for neurorehabilitation, EksoNR is an intuitive exoskeleton device that empowers patients recovering from stroke or spinal cord injury to learn to walk again with a more natural gait.



To find a location near you, please visit: eksobionics.com/centers .

About Post Acute Medical, LLC

Post Acute Medical, LLC, (PAM) based in Enola, PA, provides post-acute health care services through 43 long-term acute care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, as well as more than 32 outpatient physical therapy locations, in 12 states. PAM is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted source for post-acute services in every community it serves. Our mission is to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care and to support recovery through education and research. Learn more at www.postacutemedical.com .

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the potential benefits of the Company’s products, including the EksoNR, (ii) the performance or effectiveness of the Company’s products, including the EksoNR, and (iii) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in clauses (i) and (ii) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company’s current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company’s inability to obtain adequate financing to fund the Company’s operations and necessary to develop or enhance the Company’s technology, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of the Company’s products, the Company’s failure to achieve broad market acceptance of the Company’s products, the failure of the Company’s sales and marketing efforts or of partners to market the Company’s products effectively, adverse results in future clinical studies of the Company’s medical device products, the failure to obtain or maintain patent protection for the Company’s technology, the failure of the Company to obtain or maintain regulatory approval to market the Company’s medical devices, the lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, and the Company’s failure to implement the Company’s business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To learn more about Ekso Bionics please visit the Company’s website at www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

