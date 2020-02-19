CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel biologic therapeutics to treat rare immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it will present at the Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:40 A.M. ET.



A webcast of the presentation will be available live on the “Investors” section of the company’s website located at www.momentapharma.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the Momenta website approximately one hour after the event.

