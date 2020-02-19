TORONTO and NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, announced that it is expanding its content offering in Canada. This expansion includes the launch of Canadian-specific coverage from StreetAccount, the real-time market intelligence news service, as well as investment fund information from Fundata Canada, Inc .



“Canada is an important growth market for FactSet, particularly as we continue to invest in our content and wealth management solutions,” said Goran Skoko, Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth Solutions, FactSet. “The expansion of Canadian investment fund data and StreetAccount coverage increases the value we bring to clients and underlines the strong opportunity we see here.”

StreetAccount provides real-time company and sector news that matter to the investment industry. Its team of writers consists of previous industry professionals who use their experience as portfolio managers, analysts, and traders to report the stories that are important for investors. By expanding into Canada, StreetAccount now provides clients with real-time news, start- and end-of-day market summaries, and tailored alerts for all companies trading on the TSX, TSX Venture, and Canadian Securities Exchange with a market cap of CA$25 million or higher. The service includes:

Breaking news directly from primary sources, including company press releases, regulatory filings, and court rulings;

Instant alerts for market-moving newspaper, TV, and blog reports for specified companies;

Real-time reports from company conference calls and presentations; and

Brokerage firm upgrades and downgrades and reporting from trading floors.



“Having Canadian-specific market news tailored for investors will be a big productivity driver,” said Chris Blake, Senior Portfolio Manager, Equities, TD Wealth. “It means having all of the relevant information that I need within FactSet instead of hunting manually across multiple websites and applications. StreetAccount Canada is a great addition to an already strong product."

FactSet is also integrating Fundata’s market-leading Canadian fund content, including mutual, segregated, pooled, and hedge funds into the FactSet workstation. Clients will benefit from seamless access to these datasets, in addition to a FactSet-built Canadian Mutual Fund profile. This profile provides reference, pricing, performance and holdings data across multiple market monitoring tools and interactive charting, allowing clients to integrate Canadian mutual fund data more efficiently into workflows.



“We are delighted to make Canada’s most comprehensive and reliable investment fund dataset available on the FactSet platform,” said Janny Vincent, President of Fundata Canada, Inc. “FactSet clients will now be able to access detailed information on the over 41,000 Canadian investment fund products tracked by Fundata alongside the wealth of content already there.”



For more information or to request a trial, please visit: https://www.factset.com/products-data/news-research#streetaccount-news .

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 126,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® and a Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com . Learn more at www.factset.com and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset .

FactSet Media Jennifer Berlin +1 617 330 4122 Media & Investor Relations Contact: Rima Hyder +1 857.265.7523