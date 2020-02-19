DENVER, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge Beverages Corporation (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based healthy products company, today announced the launch of their CBD beverage Noni+CBD in Japan through their network of more than 50,000 independent distributors.



NewAge’s Noni+CBD product is the first CBD beverage from any major company to gain approval by the Japanese Ministry of Health and the Japanese Narcotics Control Division for sale in the country. NewAge began working with the Ministry of Health in early 2019 to provide testing data and quality control and manufacturing practices information for its 0.0% THC CBD product, which culminated in the recent approval. As a result, NewAge is now in a position to gain first mover advantage in this globally important market.

The Noni+CBD product that was launched this week is a 50ml shot of Tahitian Noni Juice, emulsified with a 25mg dose of CBD, deemed to be safe for consumption by the Japanese regulatory authorities and effective for consumers. NewAge research and development and scientific teams worked exhaustively to create this unique product that the Company believes can be significantly more effective than just CBD on its own.

Dr. Jerry Haase, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of NewAge stated, “The combination of Noni and CBD is really quite remarkable in its effect on the endocannabinoid system in the body. In a recently published paper in the Journal of Biosciences and Medicines , Noni demonstrated dual inhibition of both monoacylglycerol lipase (MAGL) and fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH). In combination with CBD, it has been shown to enhance the effect on both CB1 and CB2 receptors in the body.”

NewAge’s new Chief Operating Officer, David Vanderveen, and John Wadsworth, one of the top Independent Product Consultants in NewAge worldwide, are in Japan for the launch. David Vanderveen commented, “We are thoroughly enjoying the excitement our launch is generating. The idea of a CBD drink is brand new to Japan, and NewAge is first! Consumers love the idea of mindfulness in a bottle and the experience—the aroma, the taste and effect all deliver on the promise. People have described the product as oishi (delicious/fruity), subarashi (awesome) and one person even said it tasted and felt like she went to heaven. The Japanese consumers love it. I have spent a lot of time in Japan since 2011 with Amway and the launches of various XS Energy products that helped lead that business back to growth, and based on my experience, I believe our NONI+CBD product is going to be big for NewAge in Japan.”

About NewAge Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

NewAge is a Colorado-based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to "live healthy." The Company is the only omni-channel company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries around the world. NewAge is also the only one-stop-shop of healthy beverages and includes the brands Nestea, Illy Coffee, Volvic, Evian, Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha, Marley, and others. NewAge competes in three category platforms, including Healthy Hydration, Healthy Appearance, and Nutritional Performance, and intends to differentiate its portfolio with superior functional ingredients and performance.

The Company operates the websites www.NewAge.com , www.morinda.com , www.bwrgroup.com , www.mybucha.com , www.xingtea.com , www.drinkmarley.com , www.nhancedcbd.com , and www.cocolibre.com .

NewAge has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us #EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, product approvals and sales, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding NewAge Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. NewAge Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

