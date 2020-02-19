Orangeburg, New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novastep Inc., and its affiliates (“Novastep” or the “Company”), a global medical technologies company specializing in foot and ankle surgery, today announced it has signed an exclusive distribution and education agreement with Carbon22, a GLW, Inc. company (“Carbon22”).

Carbon22 is a start-up, musculoskeletal company, comprised of a consortium of orthopedic and podiatric surgeons. The company’s focus is developing innovative, and cost-effective, foot and ankle implant solutions while providing a medical education platform for the surgeon community. This distribution agreement with Carbon22 is a key addition to Novastep’s product portfolio and is expected to accelerate growth opportunities in the United States.

“We are excited to partner with these prestigious foot & ankle surgeons and opinion leaders,” said Novastep Inc.’s President & CEO, Vadim Gurevich. “With the addition of this strategic relationship, Novastep now will have the opportunity to work with a wide-reaching group of prominent surgeons along with having access to the latest technologies in foot and ankle surgery. Together, we will develop and evaluate new projects as well as educate the surgeon community on products that are uniquely designed to improve patient outcomes.”

The Carbon22 consortium is led by Thomas H. Lee MD, Lowell Weil, Jr, DPM and a select international group of industry pioneers and thought leaders. Collectively, this distinguished team has a long history of contributions in the orthopedic and podiatric surgery fields. The leadership team provides strategic guidance in product development, education, and quality assurance in the principles, practices and advanced surgical techniques of foot and ankle repair.

Carbon22’s portfolio of patent-pending implant systems includes design features that are significantly differentiated from competitive products designed to allow for visualization of fusion sites (intraoperatively) and post-operative healing zones. These innovative features are engineered to overcome many of the current limitations of competitive systems while containing implant costs.

“By collaborating with Novastep, Carbon22 will gain global market access through an established and successful sales and distribution channel,” said Dr. Lowell Weil Jr., CEO of the Weil Foot & Ankle Institute. He added that, “Novastep is a proven leader in medical devices and has a successful track record of commercializing innovative products that improve patients’ lives. They are the logical choice to partner with to bring our products to market.”

Gregory Gledel, President and CEO of Novastep SAS (Novastep, Inc.’s sister company), emphasized that, “We are thrilled to have access to the exciting range of technologies in Carbon22’s R&D pipeline and look forward to commercializing them on a very wide scale in both the US and global markets.”

About Novastep Inc.

Novastep is a global orthopedic device manufacturer that focuses exclusively on designing, developing and commercializing products to treat conditions that affect the bones, joints and soft tissues of the foot and ankle. The Company was founded in 2014 with an investment from Amplitude (Amplitude Surgical SA). Amplitude brings together extensive orthopedic medical technology operating experience, a strong investment track record, and a deep network of global relationships to help its intermediary companies accelerate growth.

For additional information, visit www.novastep.life