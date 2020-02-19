Newark, NJ, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global printed electronics market is expected to grow from USD 7.01 billion in 2017 to USD 17.26 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.21% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

Printed electronics are used in the more products as the technology continue to advance. Today, flexible screens, interactive books and posters, intelligent labels and packaging, and even upholstery are being created with printed electronics. It has become flexible, secure, and cost-effective, all of which make them appealing to a broad range of industries. Thus, with the increasing usage of printed electronics in various end use industries, boosting the growth of market.

Printed electronics is used for printing on electrical devices on various substrates. It enables users to have photonic devices and printed electronics on varied types of substrates. The rise of digital print technology has increased adoption of printed electronics globally. Also the continuous up gradation and improvements in the existing products as well as the wide applications across various industries is supplementing the growth of the market.

Global printed electronics market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to technological development in printed electronics. In addition to this, increasing Internet of Things (IoT) penetration, evolvement of digital print technology, low cost of manufacturing, and demand for robust and flexible substrates for producing secure printed electronics are the key driving factors for the printed electronics market. However, requirement of highly skilled system integrators, heavy regulations in medical industry, and lack of standardization may limit the growth of market, over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global printed electronics market include Samsung, LG, Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), Agfa-Gevaert, Molex, Nissha USA, Dupont, BASF, Novacentrix, E Ink Holdings, Ynvisible Interactive, Optomec, Cambridge Display Technologies (CDT), Enfucell, Thin Film Electronics, and Printed Electronics Limited among others. To enhance their market position in the global printed electronics market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in June 2018, Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) entered into partnership with Sandia National Laboratories to develop micro chiplet printer products. This partnership focuses on developing printing technology that enables manufacturers to have micro-CPV system components at an affordable cost.

In June 2019, Samsung Electronics announced the collaboration with Optomec to use Optomec’s Aerosol Jet 5X system in its printed electronics lab to enable next-generation electronics production.

The ink segment held the largest market share in the global printed electronics market and valued at USD 3.73 billion in 2017

Material segment covers substrates and inks. The substrates segment is divided into inorganic substrates and organic substrates. The inks segment is further categorized into dielectric inks, conductive inks, and others. The inks segment dominated the global printed electronics market with USD 3.73 billion in 2017, due to their extensive use in printed electronics technology in various industrial applications.

Screen segment held highest market share of 31.17% in 2017

Technology segment includes screen, flexographic, gravure, inkjet, and others. The others segment further includes 3D printing, offset printing, reel-to-reel printing, pneumatic, aerosol jet, and Nano imprinting. Screen segment held highest market share of 31.17% in 2017, owing to its adoption in commercialized and traditional devices. The increasing use of displays, sensors, and PVs has further supplemented the demand and increase in the share of the screen segment.

The displays segment is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR 13.16% during the forecast period

Application segment RFID tags, batteries, photovoltaics, displays, sensors, lighting solutions/devices, and other. The displays segment is further divided into electroluminescent displays and e-paper displays. The sensors segment is further categorised into touch sensors, gas sensors, humidity sensors, pressure sensors, image sensors, temperature sensors, proximity sensors, and other. The lighting solutions/devices segment is sub segmented into organic light-emitting diode (OLED) lighting and electroluminescent lighting (EL). The displays segment is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR 13.16% during the forecast period owing to evolvement of digital print technology with display devices.

The consumer electronics segment held highest market share of 27.37% over the forecast period

End-user industry segment automotive & transportation, healthcare, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, construction & architecture, retail & packaging, and other. The consumer electronics segment held highest market share of 27.37% over the forecast period.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Printed Electronics Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region dominated the global printed electronics market with USD 2.54 billion in 2017 in global printed electronics market. Highest adoption rate of electronic devices and components, R&D investments, and rapid economic growth of countries such as China, Japan, and India, and technological improvements are the factors that led to the growth of printed electronics market in Asia Pacific region. North America is second fastest growing region due to the increasing adoption of technology in industrial sectors, presence of prominent printed display manufacturers, and demand for advanced OLED displays are creating opportunity for the market growth in this region.

About the report:

The global printed electronics market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Thousand Units), export (Thousand Units), and import (Thousand Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

