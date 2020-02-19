First to Focus on True Cost of Privacy Compliance for Organizations



RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc., (OTCPK: ATDS) a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced the launch of its Global Privacy Manager™, the industry’s only end-to-end privacy compliance, governance and consumer loss-mitigation platform. The SaaS-only, deployed in minutes offering, will be open to privacy-focused retail and ecommerce businesses who have struggled to maintain their privacy compliance posture.

“Adding onto our existing 30,000 GDPR Framework clients – powered by our leading enterprise grade technologies such as ClassiDocs™, ArcMail, ARALOC™ and others to come - we’re very excited to offer this for all other privacy-centric frameworks such as the CCPA, PIPEDA and LGPD.” said Jason Remillard, CEO and founder of Data443. “Our years of in-depth experience in this market has taught us that marketers and business owners of all sizes want to be privacy centric and compliant – but also don’t want to destroy or lose their material investment in customer relationships. Being cognizant of this, responsible in the privacy relationship and having a different approach towards consent, opt-in, and ongoing stewardship of these facets – all while keeping in compliance with changing laws backs up our research for success.”

Data443’s Global Privacy Manger™ is built on the ClassiDocs™ award winning data classification platform and Data443’s WordPress GDPR Framework, which is currently powering more than 30,000 businesses worldwide for the EU’s GDPR Privacy Law. The combined platform automatically searches the data residing in cloud application, databases, servers, and endpoints used by businesses to discover, classify and map customer data. Its out-of-the-box workflows are easily tailored to fit the size and scope of any business and include automated processes to save time and confirm compliance. At its foundation, Global Privacy Manager focuses on creating the customers’ privacy experience. Its full privacy portal, customizable consent management and simple reporting create a one-stop location for customers to manage their privacy rights, allowing for a seamless transition between submitting a Subject Access Request (SAR), the business classifying and mapping and discovering privacy data, and reporting back to the customer.

“By their nature, laws and regulations set the minimum acceptable standard. But providing the bare minimum never leads to a quality experience for the customer,” said Remillard. “We are offering an initial early adopters’ program that will allow us to onboard clients who are just starting to test the waters with privacy compliance efforts – regardless of which one – and receive a fully branded, customizable, personalized experience within minutes to demonstrate the platform capabilities and value statement.”

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), is an industry leader in the data security and privacy business, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by: (i) ArcMail, which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; (ii) ARALOC™, which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders; (iii) ClassiDocs™, the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance; (iv) ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; (v) Data443 Global Privacy Manager, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform which is integrated with ClassiDocs™ to do the delivery portions of GDPR and CCPA as well as process Data Privacy Access Requests – removal request – with inventory by ClassiDocs™; (vi) Data443 Protect™, which provides nearly instant Cloud-deployed Data Loss Prevention capabilities with false positive rates unmatched enabled by ClassiDocs™; (vii) Data443 Virtual Data Protection Officer program that offers a turnkey and outsourced DPO capability for smaller organizations; (viii) DATAEXPRESS™, the leading Data transport, transformation and delivery product trusted by leading financial organizations worldwide; (ix) the WordPress GDPR Framework with over 30,000 active users enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding Data443’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond Data443’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”), including under “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019 and amended on April 24, 2019. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Data443™, ClassiDocs™, ARALOC™ and DATAEXPRESS™ are registered trademarks of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.



All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

