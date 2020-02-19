SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced a new solution based on its HyperStore® object storage and the NEW Veeam Availability Suite v10 that provides ransomware protection within an end-to-end, on-premises backup architecture. The Cloudian-Veeam solution supports S3 Object Lock, enabling customers to make backup data copies immutable and, therefore, invulnerable to hacker encryption or deletion. This data immutability—validated in U.S. government certification testing—ensures availability of an uninfected copy for reliable recovery in the event of a ransomware attack.
The Increasing Ransomware Threat
According to the FBI, ransomware is the fastest growing malware threat, with an average of 4,000 ransomware incidents occurring every day. This figure is up 300% since 2015 and helps explain why the World Economic Forum has identified cyberattacks as one of the top five global risks. Unfortunately, typical ransomware prevention efforts—such as training employees to avoid becoming phishing victims or installing anti-malware software—often fall short.
Cloudian-Veeam Object Lock Solution
Because both Cloudian and Veeam now support S3 Object Lock, the new integrated solution enables customers to protect backup copies from ransomware encryption and restore a clean backup in the event of an attack. In addition, the solution provides comprehensive data protection benefits, including:
The Cloudian-Veeam solution can also serve as a platform for ransomware protection-as-a-service and, in the case of VMware Cloud Providers, can deliver single-point management via VMware vCloud Director.
“This new Cloudian-Veeam solution reflects our continued collaboration in helping customers protect their digital assets in the face of evolving threats,” said Danny Allan, chief technology officer and senior vice president, product strategy at Veeam. “Preventing a ransomware attack has become increasingly difficult, so we’re focused on ensuring users can quickly and easily recover from such an attack—that’s the peace of mind that we’re delivering with on-premises S3 Object Lock in the NEW Veeam Availability Suite v10.”
“With the ever-increasing threat from ransomware, we saw a compelling need for data immutability in our data protection offerings,” said Danny McEntee, Operations Manager at Evros Technology Group. “As a long-standing Veeam service provider, we’re excited about the new Object Lock solution with Cloudian, that allows us to provide hardened ransomware and malware protection to our customers.”
To learn more about how Cloudian and Veeam are helping enterprises protect their data:
About Cloudian
Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at cloudian.com.
U.S. Media Contact
Jordan Tewell
10Fold Communications
cloudian@10fold.com
+1 415-666-6066
EMEA Media Contact
Will McCurdy
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
cloudian@rlyl.com
+44 (0) 20 7403 8878
Cloudian
San Mateo, California, UNITED STATES
CLO_Logo_ColorOnWhite_square 1102.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: