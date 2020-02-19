SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced a new solution based on its HyperStore® object storage and the NEW Veeam Availability Suite v10 that provides ransomware protection within an end-to-end, on-premises backup architecture. The Cloudian-Veeam solution supports S3 Object Lock, enabling customers to make backup data copies immutable and, therefore, invulnerable to hacker encryption or deletion. This data immutability—validated in U.S. government certification testing—ensures availability of an uninfected copy for reliable recovery in the event of a ransomware attack.



The Increasing Ransomware Threat

According to the FBI , ransomware is the fastest growing malware threat, with an average of 4,000 ransomware incidents occurring every day. This figure is up 300% since 2015 and helps explain why the World Economic Forum has identified cyberattacks as one of the top five global risks. Unfortunately, typical ransomware prevention efforts—such as training employees to avoid becoming phishing victims or installing anti-malware software—often fall short.

Cloudian-Veeam Object Lock Solution

Because both Cloudian and Veeam now support S3 Object Lock, the new integrated solution enables customers to protect backup copies from ransomware encryption and restore a clean backup in the event of an attack. In addition, the solution provides comprehensive data protection benefits, including:

Advanced security features such as secure shell, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM access controls, AES-256 server-side encryption for data at rest and SSL for data in transit, as well as HyperStore’s certification with U.S. Department of Defense and SEC Rule 17a-4(f) security requirements.

such as secure shell, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM access controls, AES-256 server-side encryption for data at rest and SSL for data in transit, as well as HyperStore’s certification with U.S. Department of Defense and SEC Rule 17a-4(f) security requirements. Fast restores —much faster than public cloud services—because backup copies are stored on-premises, on a disk-based object storage target.

—much faster than public cloud services—because backup copies are stored on-premises, on a disk-based object storage target. M odular and limitless scalability , allowing enterprises to start small and expand without disruption.

, allowing enterprises to start small and expand without disruption. Geo-distribution for easily managing storage across multiple data centers and hybrid cloud environments, all from a single pane of glass.

for easily managing storage across multiple data centers and hybrid cloud environments, all from a single pane of glass. Public cloud replication for disaster recovery.

for disaster recovery. Cost savings of up to 70% over traditional disk- and tape-based offerings.

The Cloudian-Veeam solution can also serve as a platform for ransomware protection-as-a-service and, in the case of VMware Cloud Providers, can deliver single-point management via VMware vCloud Director.

“This new Cloudian-Veeam solution reflects our continued collaboration in helping customers protect their digital assets in the face of evolving threats,” said Danny Allan, chief technology officer and senior vice president, product strategy at Veeam. “Preventing a ransomware attack has become increasingly difficult, so we’re focused on ensuring users can quickly and easily recover from such an attack—that’s the peace of mind that we’re delivering with on-premises S3 Object Lock in the NEW Veeam Availability Suite v10.”

“With the ever-increasing threat from ransomware, we saw a compelling need for data immutability in our data protection offerings,” said Danny McEntee, Operations Manager at Evros Technology Group . “As a long-standing Veeam service provider, we’re excited about the new Object Lock solution with Cloudian, that allows us to provide hardened ransomware and malware protection to our customers.”

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at cloudian.com .

