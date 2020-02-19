SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principia Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: PRNB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for immune mediated diseases, today announced that management will participate in the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 10:00 am EST at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.



The event will be available via live webcast from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.principiabio.com . The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing transformative therapies to patients with significant unmet medical needs in immune-mediated diseases. Principia’s proprietary Tailored Covalency® platform differentiates the company’s investigational therapies from traditional small molecules and provides the potential to deliver the potency, selectivity and safety of injectable drugs while maintaining the convenience of a pill or cream. This highly reproducible approach enables the company to pursue multiple programs efficiently. Rilzabrutinib, a reversible covalent BTK inhibitor, is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with pemphigus -- an orphan autoimmune disease -- a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), and the company plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with IgG4-related diseases. PRN2246/SAR442168, a covalent BTK inhibitor which crosses the blood-brain barrier, is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with multiple sclerosis and is partnered with Sanofi. PRN473 Topical, a reversible covalent BTK inhibitor plans to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for immune-mediated diseases. For more information, please visit www.principiabio.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

Source: Principia Biopharma Inc.