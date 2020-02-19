Cowen 40 th Annual Health Care Conference on March 2 nd -4 th in Boston, MA

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March 2020.

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO, will present at the Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 4th at 8:40am ET.

Dr. Mehra will also participate at the Roth Capital 32nd Annual Conference and present on Tuesday, March 17th at 8:00am PT.

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

