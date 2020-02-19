PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Hemp Black announces they have been awarded a Platinum Level Material Health Certificate as part of the Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Products Program. Hemp Black worked with MBDC on assessing and optimizing Hemp Black/eco6, and an independent non-profit third party, the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, issued the certificate.
Hemp Black/eco6 is a first in class carbon-negative alternative to traditional petroleum-based carbon black that is produced from the carbonization of hemp: a sustainable, rapidly renewable resource.
The review for Material Health generates material assessment ratings based on the hazards of chemicals in products and their relative routes of exposure during their use and end-of-use product phases. A platinum ranking, the highest achievable, confirms that the material does not contain, at any dose, any components that have not been optimized for human and environmental health during any intended, or unintended, use.
“From our yoga-athleisure line launching this Spring, to working with well positioned industry partners, to essential manufacturing inputs, Hemp Black is navigating change to be a positive disruption is a wide landscape of industries. Driven by research and science to finding inventive, sustainable answers driven by the power of hemp and hemp technologies,” says Mark Andrew Sunderland, Chief Innovation Officer for Hemp Black. “Hemp Black/eco6 is a great example of delivering a cleaner, greener, renewable plant-based product that can be a one-for-one replacement in a multitude of uses. We expect demand to be high as companies look for easy to implement sustainability solutions and delivering performance.”
Hemp Black/eco6 can be used to color, reinforce, or add conductivity to different components during the manufacturing or product phase. Potential applications include:
“A Platinum Material Health Certificate is a critical and exciting first step in our goal to reach full Cradle to Cradle product certification, which we are actively pursuing for eco6 and our other technologies,” says Michael Savarie, Hemp Black’s Sustainability Enterprise Catalyst. “After the completion of our manufacturing facility in Kentucky this April, which itself is targeting a LEED Platinum Certification, Hemp Black will begin working towards full Cradle to Cradle product certification. It is important to us that our entire process is as sustainable as possible with minimal impact.”
"It was wonderful working with the Hemp Black team on this first product assessment. Their eco6 product can safely return to soil or endlessly recirculate in the technical nutrient cycle," said Victoria Walsh, Environmental Chemist at MBDC. "Typical carbon black is fossil-derived; innovations like this in intermediate materials give manufacturers and designers the chance to develop products which are safe first, then circular. We’re looking forward to working with Hemp Black on full Cradle to Cradle certification."
Hemp Black, Inc. is a hemp technology company with the aim of benefiting people and bettering the world through sustainable hemp derived technology. Current platforms: Hemp Black/origin, Hemp Black/element, Hemp Black/ink, Hemp Black/nano, Hemp Black/hide, and Hemp Black/eco6. Hemp Black serves B2C and B2B customer bases through its core values; scientifically proven, explorative design and honestly sourced.
MBDC is a firm founded in 1995 by world-renowned architect William McDonough and chemist Dr. Michael Braungart. MBDC originated the Cradle to Cradle Design™ framework and the Cradle to Cradle Certified™products program. MBDC leads companies to create a world of good by assessing product designs and integrating the framework into corporate strategy, communications, operations and supply chains. Using the process of inventory, assessment and optimization, MBDC provides unique technical expertise to develop sustainable circular economy solutions around material health, material reutilization, renewable energy use, water stewardship and social fairness.
