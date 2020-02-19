New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797779/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.2 Billion by the year 2025, Surveillance will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$80 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$81.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Surveillance will reach a market size of US$196.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$301.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS):

A Prelude

Uptrend in Airport Infrastructure Investments Points Towards

High-Potential Opportunities for A-SMGCS

China Drives Momentum in Worldwide Airport Infrastructure Spending

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Necessitate Higher Budgetary

Allocation for Airport Infrastructure

Evolving Digitization Priorities Amid Growing Focus on

Transforming Airport Airside Operations Fuel Market Expansion

Global Competitor Market Shares

Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS)

Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





Persistent Challenges in Airport & Airfield Surveillance

Amplify the Role of Advanced Surveillance Systems

Airport Operators Lean Towards Airfield Radar System (ARS) to

Automate Airfield Surveillance

Newfound Interest in Airfield Runway Lighting Underpins A-SMGCS

Deployment Rates

?Follow The Greens? Intelligent Guidance Method to Steer Future

Market Expansion

Robust Benefits Offered Accelerate Deployments of Airport

Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM)

Safety Nets Gain Traction as Additional System Safety Defences

Emphasis on Runway Incursion Prevention Creates Ample

Opportunities

AMASS for Quicker Response to Potential Runway Threats

ASDE-X: The Top-of-Class Runway Safety Tool

Surface Surveillance & Situational Awareness Made Easier with ASSC

Technology Improvements & Product Upgrades Build Momentum

Visual Docking Guidance System from ADB Safegate for High

Traffic Handling Capacity

Terma?s Enhanced Surface Movement Radar (eSMR) for Airports

Ground-Based Augmentation System Solution from NATS and Indra

Navtech Radar?s AdvanceGuard Combines Perimeter Security

Surveillance and Surface Movement

Product Overview

A-SMGCS: Introduction





GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



