Release no. 4/2020
With reference to release no. 2/2020 of 18 February 2020, changes in Columbus A/S’ Articles of Association as a consequence of the board resolution regarding issue of warrants in pursuance of the authorization in Section 5.1 in the Articles of Association, have today been registered in the Danish Business Authority.
At the same time the new Articles of Association for the company are hereby published.
|Ib Kunøe
Chairman
Columbus A/S
|Thomas Honoré
CEO & President
Columbus A/S
|For further information, please contact:
CEO Thomas Honoré, T: +45 70 20 50 00.
Columbus A/S
Ballerup, DENMARK
