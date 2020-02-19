Release no. 4/2020



With reference to release no. 2/2020 of 18 February 2020, changes in Columbus A/S’ Articles of Association as a consequence of the board resolution regarding issue of warrants in pursuance of the authorization in Section 5.1 in the Articles of Association, have today been registered in the Danish Business Authority.





﻿At the same time the new Articles of Association for the company are hereby published.



Ib Kunøe

Chairman

Columbus A/S



Thomas Honoré

CEO & President

Columbus A/S For further information, please contact:

CEO Thomas Honoré, T: +45 70 20 50 00.









