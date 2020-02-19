New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Visualization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797778/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, MRI will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$103.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$110.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, MRI will reach a market size of US$148.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$398.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Advanced Visualization: An Introductory Prelude
Critical Importance of Advanced Imaging in Modern Medical
Imaging Modalities Elevates Uptake Volumes of AV Solutions
Sustained Emphasis on Upgrading Healthcare IT Capabilities
Extends Robust Opportunities
Immediate Outlook Remains Northbound for Advanced Visualization
Solutions Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Advanced Visualization Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Progressive Technology Advancements: Cornerstone for Present
and Future Growth of AV Marketplace
Rapid Evolution of 3D and 4D Imaging Accelerates Adoption Rates
Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Hold Immense Potential in
Advanced Visualization Technologies
Artificial Intelligence Set to Further Enhance the Capabilities
of Advanced Visualization
Enterprise Thin Client AV Evolves as Mainstream Concept
MRI: Largest and Fastest Growing Imaging Modality
AV Addresses the Precise Imaging Needs of Cardiovascular
Procedures
Radiology Processes Made Seamless with Advanced Visualization
High-Growth Opportunities Identified in Neurology
AV Seeks Role in Image Guidance & Navigation Technologies for
Robotic Surgery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Advanced Visualization Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Advanced Visualization Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: MRI (Imaging Modality) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: MRI (Imaging Modality) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: CT (Imaging Modality) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: CT (Imaging Modality) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: X-Ray (Imaging Modality) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: X-Ray (Imaging Modality) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Ultrasound (Imaging Modality) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Ultrasound (Imaging Modality) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Other Imaging Modalities (Imaging Modality) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Other Imaging Modalities (Imaging Modality) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Advanced Visualization Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Advanced Visualization Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Imaging Modality: 2018 to
2025
Table 14: United States Advanced Visualization Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 15: Canadian Advanced Visualization Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Imaging Modality: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Advanced Visualization Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Imaging Modality for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 17: Japanese Market for Advanced Visualization: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Imaging
Modality for the Period 2018-2025
Table 18: Japanese Advanced Visualization Market Share Analysis
by Imaging Modality: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Advanced Visualization Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Imaging Modality for the Period
2018-2025
Table 20: Chinese Advanced Visualization Market by Imaging
Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Advanced Visualization Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: European Advanced Visualization Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: European Advanced Visualization Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: European Advanced Visualization Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Imaging Modality: 2018-2025
Table 24: European Advanced Visualization Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 25: Advanced Visualization Market in France by Imaging
Modality: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 26: French Advanced Visualization Market Share Analysis
by Imaging Modality: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 27: Advanced Visualization Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Imaging
Modality for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: German Advanced Visualization Market Share Breakdown
by Imaging Modality: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 29: Italian Advanced Visualization Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Imaging Modality for the Period
2018-2025
Table 30: Italian Advanced Visualization Market by Imaging
Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 31: United Kingdom Market for Advanced Visualization:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Imaging Modality for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: United Kingdom Advanced Visualization Market Share
Analysis by Imaging Modality: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 33: Rest of Europe Advanced Visualization Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Imaging Modality:
2018-2025
Table 34: Rest of Europe Advanced Visualization Market Share
Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 35: Advanced Visualization Market in Asia-Pacific by
Imaging Modality: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Advanced Visualization Market Share
Analysis by Imaging Modality: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 37: Rest of World Advanced Visualization Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Imaging Modality: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Advanced Visualization Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Imaging Modality for
2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AGFA-GEVAERT NV
CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION
CARESTREAM HEALTH
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
TERARECON
ZIOSOFT
AGFA-GEVAERT N.V
CONMED CORPORATION
FOVIA
FUJIFILM CORPORATION
FUJIFILM MEDICAL SYSTEMS U.S.A., INC.
HERMES MEDICAL SOLUTIONS
HITACHI VANTARA CORPORATION
INFINITT NORTH AMERICA
MIM SOFTWARE
MIRADA MEDICAL
PHILIPS HEALTHCARE
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.
VISAGE IMAGING
VITAL IMAGES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
