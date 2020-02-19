New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Visualization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797778/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, MRI will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$103.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$110.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, MRI will reach a market size of US$148.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$398.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips NV

Pro Medicus Limited

Siemens Healthineers

TeraRecon, Inc.

Ziosoft USA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797778/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Advanced Visualization: An Introductory Prelude

Critical Importance of Advanced Imaging in Modern Medical

Imaging Modalities Elevates Uptake Volumes of AV Solutions

Sustained Emphasis on Upgrading Healthcare IT Capabilities

Extends Robust Opportunities

Immediate Outlook Remains Northbound for Advanced Visualization

Solutions Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Advanced Visualization Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Progressive Technology Advancements: Cornerstone for Present

and Future Growth of AV Marketplace

Rapid Evolution of 3D and 4D Imaging Accelerates Adoption Rates

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Hold Immense Potential in

Advanced Visualization Technologies

Artificial Intelligence Set to Further Enhance the Capabilities

of Advanced Visualization

Enterprise Thin Client AV Evolves as Mainstream Concept

MRI: Largest and Fastest Growing Imaging Modality

AV Addresses the Precise Imaging Needs of Cardiovascular

Procedures

Radiology Processes Made Seamless with Advanced Visualization

High-Growth Opportunities Identified in Neurology

AV Seeks Role in Image Guidance & Navigation Technologies for

Robotic Surgery





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Advanced Visualization Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Advanced Visualization Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: MRI (Imaging Modality) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: MRI (Imaging Modality) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: CT (Imaging Modality) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: CT (Imaging Modality) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: X-Ray (Imaging Modality) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: X-Ray (Imaging Modality) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Ultrasound (Imaging Modality) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Ultrasound (Imaging Modality) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Other Imaging Modalities (Imaging Modality) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Other Imaging Modalities (Imaging Modality) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Advanced Visualization Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Advanced Visualization Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Imaging Modality: 2018 to

2025

Table 14: United States Advanced Visualization Market Share

Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 15: Canadian Advanced Visualization Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Imaging Modality: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Advanced Visualization Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Imaging Modality for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 17: Japanese Market for Advanced Visualization: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Imaging

Modality for the Period 2018-2025

Table 18: Japanese Advanced Visualization Market Share Analysis

by Imaging Modality: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Advanced Visualization Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Imaging Modality for the Period

2018-2025

Table 20: Chinese Advanced Visualization Market by Imaging

Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Advanced Visualization Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: European Advanced Visualization Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: European Advanced Visualization Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: European Advanced Visualization Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Imaging Modality: 2018-2025

Table 24: European Advanced Visualization Market Share

Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 25: Advanced Visualization Market in France by Imaging

Modality: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 26: French Advanced Visualization Market Share Analysis

by Imaging Modality: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 27: Advanced Visualization Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Imaging

Modality for the Period 2018-2025

Table 28: German Advanced Visualization Market Share Breakdown

by Imaging Modality: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 29: Italian Advanced Visualization Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Imaging Modality for the Period

2018-2025

Table 30: Italian Advanced Visualization Market by Imaging

Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 31: United Kingdom Market for Advanced Visualization:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Imaging Modality for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: United Kingdom Advanced Visualization Market Share

Analysis by Imaging Modality: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 33: Rest of Europe Advanced Visualization Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Imaging Modality:

2018-2025

Table 34: Rest of Europe Advanced Visualization Market Share

Breakdown by Imaging Modality: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 35: Advanced Visualization Market in Asia-Pacific by

Imaging Modality: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 36: Asia-Pacific Advanced Visualization Market Share

Analysis by Imaging Modality: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 37: Rest of World Advanced Visualization Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Imaging Modality: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Advanced Visualization Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Imaging Modality for

2019 and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AGFA-GEVAERT NV

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

CARESTREAM HEALTH

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV

PRO MEDICUS LIMITED

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

TERARECON

ZIOSOFT

AGFA-GEVAERT N.V

CONMED CORPORATION

FOVIA

FUJIFILM CORPORATION

FUJIFILM MEDICAL SYSTEMS U.S.A., INC.

HERMES MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

HITACHI VANTARA CORPORATION

INFINITT NORTH AMERICA

MIM SOFTWARE

MIRADA MEDICAL

PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

VISAGE IMAGING

VITAL IMAGES

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797778/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001