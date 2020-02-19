NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers, announced that Elizabeth Czerepak, a financial executive and board member with experience in pharma, biotech, and venture capital, has been elected as a member of the Delcath Board of Directors effective February 14, 2020.



Ms. Czerepak has more than thirty-five years of financial leadership and strategy development experience across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology fields. Ms. Czerepak recently served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer of Genevant Sciences, Inc. Prior experience includes CFO roles at other biotechnology companies, including Altimmune, Inc., Isarna Therapeutics, and Cancer Genetics where she played a key role in achieving Altimmune’s public listing through reverse merger and Cancer Genetics’ IPO and subsequent uplisting to Nasdaq. She also has extensive experience in biotech venture capital investment as a Managing Director at JP Morgan/Bear Stearns, where she led investments in 13 biotechs, with a key role in raising hundreds of millions in private financings and achieving exits through IPOs and acquisitions.

Elizabeth began her career serving in senior and executive level positions for 18 years at BASF (Knoll) Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, and Merck & Co. Her major pharma executive level experience includes M&A, licensing, business development and finance. She received a B.A., magna cum laude in Spanish and Mathematics Education from Marshall University and an MBA from Rutgers University.

“We look forward to Elizabeth’s contributions, especially her expertise in the capital markets,” commented Jennifer Simpson, Ph.D., M.S.N., C.R.N.P., President & Chief Executive Officer.

Roger G. Stoll, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Delcath added, “We are pleased to welcome Elizabeth to the Delcath Board. Elizabeth’s broad and relevant experience in finance, venture capital and pharmaceutical operations complements our Board of Directors' skills and experiences, and we are confident she will provide valuable perspectives as we strive to enhance value to our stockholders.”

About Delcath System, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. Our investigational product – Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System (Melphalan/HDS) – is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In Europe, our system is marketed under the trade name Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT® Delivery System for Melphalan (CHEMOSAT) and has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver. Since January 2019 CHEMOSAT is marketed under an exclusive licensing agreement with medac, a privately held multi-national pharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany and specializing in the treatment and diagnosis of oncological, urological and autoimmune diseases. Melphalan/HDS has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for sale in the U.S. We have completed enrollment for a global Registration clinical trial for Patients with Hepatic Dominant Ocular Melanoma (OM) called The FOCUS Trial and have initiated a global Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) called The ALIGN Trial.

