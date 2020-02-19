DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – OrgHarvest Inc. , (“OrgHarvest”) ( OTCMKTS: ORGH ), a newly launched and complete seed-to-consumer hemp company, today announces that J. Larry Cantrell has succeeded Frank Celecia as the company’s president and chief executive officer, based upon the Stock Purchase Agreement which closed on January 28, 2020, which caused a change of control of the company.



Cantrell brings to OrgHarvest more than 30 years of experience in the development, branding, manufacturing and distribution of nutritional strategies. He has led and directed the development and launch of more than 100 products into the global marketplace. These products include nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, skincare products, functional foods and beverages. A long-time advocate of all-natural nutritional products, Cantrell earlier in his career was recognized by an industry publication as “one of the most knowledgeable and effective CEOs in nutrition.”

Under Cantrell’s guidance, OrgHarvest is advancing on its new mission to be recognized, respected and relied on as the premiere hemp ingredient brand. The company controls the science, seeds, farming, harvesting, extraction and the end products produced under the OrgHarvest brand. This control ensures the use of the highest quality hemp and processing, creating complete confidence in all OrgHarvest hemp offerings. It also provides total transparency in the seed-to-consumer hemp production process at a time when transparency remains a significant issue within the hemp and related industries.

“It’s been a challenge for companies in this industry to be able to tell end users and consumers where their hemp and its derivatives originate, including how it was processed and packaged,” said Cantrell. “With OrgHarvest, we have the ability, and it all begins with our farmer partners who are experienced and sophisticated growers that understand the genetics of superior hemp. In addition, our blockchain technology ensures that our hemp is traceable, with a complete history of every step that our hemp takes to arrive in the product purchased, either on the retail shelf or through our e-commerce channels.”

Cantrell continued, “Furthermore, because OrgHarvest either owns, or has exclusive agreements with, a number of brands to provide hemp ingredients (both consumer package products and under private labels), we ensure that any product with OrgHarvest hemp meets or exceeds regulatory and compliance standards.”

About OrgHarvest, Inc.

OrgHarvest Inc. (OTCMKTS: ORGH), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a seed-to-consumer hemp solution, ensuring the highest quality hemp, manufacturing processes and regulatory adherence. Our mission is to be recognized, respected and relied on as the premiere hemp ingredient brand. For more information, visit www.orgharvest.us . Be sure to follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

