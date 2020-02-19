WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced that President and CEO Frank Watanabe will present at the Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET.



The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.arcutis.com/events-and-presentations. Arcutis will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About Arcutis - Bioscience, applied to the skin.

Arcutis is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. Arcutis exploits recent innovations in inflammation and immunology to develop potential best-in-class therapies against validated biological targets, leveraging our deep development, formulation and commercialization expertise to bring to market novel dermatology treatments, while maximizing our probability of technical success and financial resources. Arcutis is currently developing three novel compounds (topical roflumilast cream (ARQ-151), topical roflumilast foam (ARQ-154) and ARQ-252) for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema. For more information, please visit www.arcutis.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Contact:

John W. Smither

Chief Financial Officer

jsmither@arcutis.com

Investors and Media:

Derek Cole, President

Investor Relations Advisory Solutions

720.785.4497

derek.cole@IRadvisory.com