Unaudited pro forma combined Net Sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 totaled $51.4 million



Unaudited pro forma combined Net Sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $35.9 million

Unaudited sales of Halo for the three months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $8.4 million

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (OTCQB: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, today is providing shareholders with a financial update on its recently closed acquisition of Halo, Purely for Pets®.

On February 18, 2020, Better Choice filed a Form 8-K/A including the audited financial statements of Halo as of and for the years ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, the unaudited interim financial statements of Halo as of and for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, and the unaudited pro forma combined financial statements of Better Choice Company Inc. as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Financial Highlights:

Unaudited pro forma combined Net Sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 totaled $51.4 million

Unaudited pro forma combined Net Sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $35.9 million

Unaudited sales of Halo for the three months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $8.4 million

For more information please refer to the Company’s Form 8-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by visiting https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1471727/000114036120003555/0001140361-20-003555-index.htm .

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company, Inc ("BTTR") is a publicly traded animal health and wellness company founded on the belief that good health practices and nutrition contribute to, and promote, a higher quality of life. The Company has built a portfolio of global animal wellness brands, including TruPet, TruGold and Halo, Purely for Pets®. BTTR's core product lines comprise ultra-premium, all-natural pet food, treats and supplements, with a special focus on freeze dried and dehydrated raw products. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Better Choice has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on Better Choice’s risk factors is contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

Better Choice Company, Inc.

Werner von Pein, CEO