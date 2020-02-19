Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Lassila & Tikanoja’s online Annual Report 2019 has been published

Lassila & Tikanoja’s Annual Report for 2019 has been published at ﻿ www.lt.fi/annualreport201 9. The online annual report consists of the Annual Review 2019 and the Financial Review 2019.

The Financial Review includes the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Statement, the Board of Directors’ report, Financial Statements for the year 2019 and the Auditor’s report.

The Annual Review provides an overview of the 2019 business key actions and a corporate responsibility report in accordance with the GRI standards.

The Annual Report has been published in Finnish and in English.

Pdf version of the Financial Review is attached to this stock exchange release.

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland, Sweden and Russia, L&T employs 8,200 people. Net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 784.3 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



