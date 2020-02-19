New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797777/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.3 Billion by the year 2025, Government & Defense will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$479.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$608 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Government & Defense will reach a market size of US$553.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Blue Coat Systems, Inc.

Dell SecureWorks

FireEye, Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

Fortinet, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro, Inc.

Webroot, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Advanced Persistent Threat Protection: An Introductory Prelude

Growing Complexity in Cyber Threat Landscape Makes APT

Protection More Important Than Ever Before

Dramatic Rise in Cyber Security Costs Strongly Advocate

Deployment of APT Protection

Evolving APT Security Methodologies Ardently Indicate Robust

Market Expansion

Emergence of Cloud-based Technologies: The Mega Trend Set to

Alter Market Dynamics

Prospects Remain Highly Favorable for APTP Solutions Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Critical Importance of Cyber Security in Banking & Financial

Services Builds Robust Momentum for APT Security Solutions

Increased Efforts from Government Agencies to Fortify

Cybersecurity Preparedness Creates Ample Opportunities

Growing Concerns over Healthcare Cybersecurity Put Focus on APT

Protection

Evolution of Cybersecurity as Core Business Strategy for

Telecom & IT Companies Underpins Adoption Rates

Retail Sectors? Priority for Cybersecurity Augurs Well

Advanced Malware Protection: Important Component in APT

Security Strategy

Cloud Security: High-Potential Growth Vertical

APT Protection Gathers Steam in DNS Security

DNS Firewall for Minimizing the Impact of APT Attack

Sandbox: The Dedicated Environment for APT Protection

Cloud-based Sandbox Enables More Effective Protection





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Government & Defense (Vertical) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: Government & Defense (Vertical) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: BFSI (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: BFSI (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Retail (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Retail (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Other Verticals (Vertical) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Advanced Persistent Threat Protection

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to

2025

Table 14: Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 15: Canadian Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 16: Canadian Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 17: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Advanced

Persistent Threat Protection in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 18: Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Share

Shift in Japan by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Advanced Persistent Threat

Protection in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Chinese Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market

Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: European Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: European Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: European Advanced Persistent Threat Protection

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 24: European Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 25: Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 26: French Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and

2025

GERMANY

Table 27: Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 28: Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 29: Italian Demand for Advanced Persistent Threat

Protection in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Italian Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market

Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 31: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 33: Rest of Europe Advanced Persistent Threat Protection

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 34: Rest of Europe Advanced Persistent Threat Protection

Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 35: Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 36: Asia-Pacific Advanced Persistent Threat Protection

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for

2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 37: Rest of World Advanced Persistent Threat Protection

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical:

2018 to 2025

Table 38: Rest of World Advanced Persistent Threat Protection

Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



BLUE COAT SYSTEMS

DELL SECUREWORKS

FIREEYE

FORCEPOINT LLC

FORTINET

INTEL CORPORATION

PALO ALTO NETWORKS

SYMANTEC CORPORATION

WEBROOT

AO KASPERSKY LAB

AVIRA OPERATIONS GMBH & CO. KG

BAE SYSTEMS APPLIED INTELLIGENCE

BARRACUDA NETWORKS, INC.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

CORE SECURITY SDI CORPORATION

DELL TECHNOLOGIES

DIGITAL GUARDIAN

FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

F-SECURE CORPORATION

GIGAMON

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP (HPE)

IBM CORPORATION

JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.

LOGRHYTHM, INC.

MCAFEE, LLC

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

PROOFPOINT, INC.

RSA SECURITY LLC

SCIENCESOFT USA CORPORATION.

SECUREWORKS

SOPHOS GROUP PLC

SPLUNK

TRIPWIRE, INC.

T-SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL GMBH

ZSCALER

V. CURATED RESEARCH

