CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm (RIA) and independent broker-dealer, today announced a new milestone in the delivery of an end-to-end integrated technology platform. Through continued efforts to deliver seamless data sharing and an improved user experience within ClientWorks, LPL has integrated its account opening tool and the award-winning AdvisoryWorld proposal generation tool, making it even easier for advisors to move through the process of turning prospects into clients.



With the two tools now integrated, the new account opening tool populates with the investment information from AdvisoryWorld, as well as client data from the ClientWorks customer relationship management system (CRM). The combined result is a seamless experience for advisors using the tools, saving them time and making it even easier to perform the daily tasks necessary for client management.

“This is an exciting step forward in delivering advisors a technology platform that is fully integrated across the key workflows they use every day,” said Burt White, LPL managing director and Chief Investment Officer. “Last month, we were excited for advisors to access the enhanced account opening tool, which significantly cut down the time it takes to open a new account. Now, that tool is even easier to use, with client information as well as the investment information populating in the tool as well."

White added, “We approach our delivery of technology solutions to be able to solve for the challenges and hurdles advisors face in their practices. We know advisors need more time. We know they want a choice in how they run their independent businesses. Giving advisors choice in the tools they use and empowering those tools further through ClientWorks Connected’s deep integration, helps them stay focused on their clients and build successful practices.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

* As reported by Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2019, based on total revenue.

Media Contact:

Lauren Hoyt-Williams

980-321-1232

Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc