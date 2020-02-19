LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), today announced that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Mission to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.



This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.

Mission continues to see significant customer growth as businesses increasingly seek to migrate to AWS and optimize their cloud environments and investments. The Mission model involves continuous and agile customer engagement, working in collaboration to meet customers’ specific business and technical goals through adaptive and flexible growth strategies.

“We are proud to be acknowledged as one of North America’s elite solution providers by CRN,” said Phaedra Divras, Chief Operating Officer – Service Deliver, Mission. “Mission’s success is predicated on truly understanding each customer’s unique cloud goals and ensuring we have the deep expertise to ensure those goals are achieved completely and efficiently. We will go the extra mile to ensure we meet our commitments to our customers, which I believe is the reason why we’ve been able to grow as much as we have in just a few short years.”

Mission is dedicated to ensuring its team of AWS solutions architects and consultants are continually trained and certified across a breadth of AWS competencies and best practices. The AWS managed service provider maintains more than 100 AWS certifications, is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, has AWS Competency Partner status in Healthcare, Life Sciences, and DevOps, and holds particularly deep domain expertise for customers working in game tech, media and entertainment, digital media, Software-as-a-Service, education, consumer goods, e-commerce, and marketing. This commitment to ongoing training and certification speaks to Mission’s core value proposition as a partner to its customers: delivering a thoroughly comprehensive understanding of how to strategically plan, skillfully execute, and continually optimize business’ specific AWS environments and use cases.

“MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN’s 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward.”

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

Customers can connect with Mission and explore its offerings – including on-demand consultations with AWS-certified solutions architects – at missioncloud.com

