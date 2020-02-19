SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tizona Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage, privately held company developing first-in-class cancer immunotherapies, announced today that Scott Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, will present at The Cowen and Company 40th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 4th at 2:00pm ET in Boston, MA.



The corporate presentation will be made available on the “news” section of the Tizona website at www.tizonatx.com .

About Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.

Tizona is a privately held, clinical-stage immunotherapy company that develops first-in-class medicines to deliver transformational benefits for people with cancer. Tizona translates scientific breakthroughs into therapeutics that stimulate the immune system and counter immune suppression. Tizona’s lead program, TTX-030, a first-in-class anti-CD39 antibody, is being developed in collaboration with AbbVie. It is currently being studied in a phase 1/1b clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 agent and standard chemotherapy in adults with advanced cancer (NCT03884556).

Contact:

Investors:

Shari Annes, Annes Associates

sannes@annesassociates.com

650-888-0902