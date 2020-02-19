As of February 18, the Management Board of JSC “Kalceks”, a subsidiary of “Grindeks”, has been changed – the member of the Management Board Egils Kopstals has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of JSC “Kalceks”. Kaspars Kuprevics, the Quality and R&D Director/Qualified person has also joined JSC “Kalceks” Management Board. Juris Hmelnickis, who was the Chairman of the Board of JSC “Kalceks” since 2014 and who on 4 February 2020 was approved by the Supervisory Council of JSC “Grindeks” as the new Chairman of the Board of JSC “Grindeks”, will continue to actively participate in JSC “Kalceks”, performing the duties of a member of the Management Board.

Egils Kopstals has 20 years of experience in JSC “Grindeks” group as he joined JSC “Kalceks” in 2000. Simultaneously with working at JSC “Kalceks” has was also the Head of Investment Department of JSC “Grindeks” from 2007 to 2012 and the Chief Economist from 2012. Since 2018 Egils Kopstals has been working at JSC “Kalceks” only.

Kaspars Kuprevics is the Quality and R&D Director and has been working in the pharmaceutical and chemistry industry since 2006. Kaspars Kuprevics joined JSC “Kalceks” in 2015 as a qualified person. He begun working in JSC “Grindeks” in 2006 as technician in Chromatography Laboratory but gradually extended his career and became the Head of the Quality Control Laboratory.

