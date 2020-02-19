VENICE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECFX , a company providing Intelligent Automation for law firms, will compete in the fourth-annual Startup Alley at the ABA TECHSHOW. The show is the American Bar Association’s annual legal technology conference, scheduled for February 26-29 in Chicago.



The Startup Alley competition recognizes innovative legal technology startups offering important products or services in a way not currently available on the market. ECFX will face other companies in a bracketed pitch competition on February 26, with the winner to be named by attorneys, legal professionals, journalists, bloggers and industry analysts attending the conference. ECFX will also exhibit in booth #4 of the show’s Startup Alley, which showcases the minds and products that bolster legal innovation.

ECFX Notice addresses an often-undiagnosed process challenge for law firms. It automates the entire electronic court notice workflow, reducing manual touchpoints and compacting the time spent from up to 60 minutes per notice to seconds. Paralegals and staff members no longer need to manually enter information, inform parties, update the docketing system and upload files to the document management system. By automating these steps, ECFX Notice not only saves time but also increases accuracy and reduces risk. A video overview of ECFX Notice is available here .

ECFX was established by legal technology veterans Dan O’Day, a lawyer, programmer and legal technology product developer with 20 years of experience; Nelson Quintero, an intellectual property attorney with two decades of legal experience; and Bill Burch, a sales and marketing executive with 35-plus years in legal technology. They developed ECFX Notice in response to dealing with this process challenge in law firms throughout their careers.

The company’s vision is to help law firms gain efficiency and save costs by intelligently automating manual processes. It recently secured an investment of $1.5 million from a group of investors led by the Cove Fund, a family of seed-stage venture capital funds that provides startup funding for promising new Southern California ventures.

“We’re excited to share our innovative automation with the ABA TECHSHOW attendees,” said Bill Burch, chief revenue officer and co-founder of ECFX. “Automating and streamlining the entire electronic court notice workflow ensures the integrity of the electronic court notice workflow and increases efficiency by more than 90%, according to our research.”

This is the second awards program for ECFX Notice this year. Legalweek 2020 named it as a finalist in its LegalLaunch: Product Innovation competition, held the first week of February.

ECFX is exhibiting at the ABA TECHSHOW in booth 4. Attendees are encouraged to visit the booth for a demonstration of ECFX Notice and a chance to win a pair of Bose headphones. To learn more about ECFX and ECFX Notice, visit www.goECFX.com or email sales@goecfx.com .

ECFX, founded by legal technology industry veterans Dan O’Day, Nelson Quintero and Bill Burch, provides Intelligent Automation to help law firms and legal organizations address common, yet often undiagnosed, process challenges. Its premier product ECFX Notice streamlines the complex process of electronic court notice management, saving time, reducing costs and mitigating risk for law firms. Visit www.goECFX.com for more information.