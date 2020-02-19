IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryogenic Industries Service Companies (NCS), a functional unit of Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Taikkiso Co., Ltd. of Taiwan to become an ACD Authorized Sales and Service agent for the Taiwan market. Taikkiso has a special strong and long relationship in Taiwan in the pump business, and recently the UV-LED business, and holds a minor share of Nikkso Co., Ltd. The new collaboration will improve ACD’s presence in Asia and strengthen the Nikkiso Service Brand globally to 18 worldwide service locations. The Taikkiso facility will be fully operational by May 1, 2020.



The Agreement provides stronger regional coverage by offering more certified locations and certified field service technicians closer to ACD’s customers. The additional coverage also reduces customer downtime by providing quick service tech dispatch and a dedicated inventory guaranteeing parts availability.

James Estes, President of Nikkiso Cryogenic Services said, “Nikkiso is committed to strengthening the aftermarket services for all Nikkiso products worldwide. This alliance will enable us to better support the aftermarket service requirements for our customers, and deliver the highest quality service experience in Taiwan.”

The new center is located in Taiwan.

Services offered will include pump repair, oxygen cleaning, a pump exchange program, dedicated inventory, product training, and 24/7 customer support from certified technicians.

