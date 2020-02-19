STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driving significant cost savings and risk reduction in SAP S/4HANA licensing agreements will be the focus of the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Ed Armstrong, director, and John Szente, principal consultant, ISG Network and Software Advisory, will host “Optimizing Your S/4HANA On-Premise License and Cloud Subscription Costs,” Tuesday, February 25 at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time. The live, one-hour webinar will explore how users can design a flexible contract and leverage their existing investments to reduce subscription costs for S/4HANA, and examine case studies of ISG’s work helping clients migrate from SAP ERP Central Component (ECC) to SAP S/4HANA.

“The S/4HANA portfolio continues to gain the confidence of enterprises in the U.S., despite a general lack of understanding of SAP S/4HANA licensing and contract options,” Armstrong said. “Companies that successfully optimize license and subscription costs can leverage the platform for savings, automate their business processes and reduce risk and complexity in their ERP landscape.”

Armstrong noted that ISG research finds enterprises are growing more optimistic about the S/4HANA portfolio, but are generally taking a careful, business-needs-driven approach toward S/4HANA adoption.

“SAP has been making regular version updates to S/4HANA to become an integral stakeholder in its clients’ growth, while service providers are increasing the number of their professionals certified on SAP services,” he said. “For enterprises that are ready to migrate, we look forward to sharing key insights on building leverage with SAP, employing effective negotiation strategies, and showing them what success looks like.”

To register for the February 25 webinar, please visit this webpage. For more information about ISG Network and Software Advisory, visit the ISG website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

# # #

Will Thoretz Information Services Group, Inc. +1 203 517 3119 Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com Jim Baptiste Matter Communications for ISG +1 978 518 4527 jbaptiste@matternow.com