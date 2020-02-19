Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 19 February 2020

No. 1/2020



On 17 February 2020, ISS was the target of a malware attack. As a precautionary measure and as part of our standard operating procedure, we immediately disabled access to shared IT services across our sites and countries, which ensured the isolation of the incident.

The root cause has been identified and we are working with forensic experts, our hosting provider and a special external task force to gradually restore our IT systems. Certain systems have already been restored. There is no indication that any customer data has been compromised.

The nature of our business is to deliver services on customer sites mainly through our people and as such we continue our service delivery to customers while implementing our business continuity plans. Our priority is to ensure limited or no disruption while we fully restore all systems.

We are currently estimating when IT systems will be fully restored and are assessing any potential financial impact.

Security, in all its forms, is a top priority for ISS, and we remain committed to protecting the integrity of our systems.

We will provide a further update when we have significant, additional information.





