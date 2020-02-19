New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797776/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13 Billion by the year 2025, Active Technology Packaging will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$854.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$847.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Active Technology Packaging will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Avery Dennison Corporation

CVP Systems, LLC

Desiccare, Inc.

FreshPoint Inc.

GEA Group AG

Johnson Matthey PLC

LINPAC Packaging

Maxwell Chase

Multisorb Filtration Group

Orics Industries, Inc.

PakSense

Robert Reiser & Co., Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Stora Enso Oyj







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797776/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Advanced Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Advanced Packaging Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Advanced Packaging Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Advanced Packaging Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Active Technology Packaging (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Active Technology Packaging (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Active Technology Packaging (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Intelligent Technology Packaging (Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Intelligent Technology Packaging (Segment) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Intelligent Technology Packaging (Segment) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 10: Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) (Segment)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) (Segment) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 12: Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) (Segment) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Advanced Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Advanced Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Advanced Packaging Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 15: United States Advanced Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Advanced Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Advanced Packaging Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 18: Advanced Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Advanced Packaging: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Advanced Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Advanced Packaging Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Advanced Packaging Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Advanced Packaging Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Advanced Packaging Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Advanced Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Advanced Packaging Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Advanced Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Advanced Packaging Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Advanced Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 29: Advanced Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Advanced Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Advanced Packaging Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: French Advanced Packaging Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Advanced Packaging Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Advanced Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Advanced Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Advanced Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Advanced Packaging Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Advanced Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Advanced Packaging Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Advanced Packaging: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Advanced Packaging Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Advanced Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Advanced Packaging Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 44: Advanced Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Rest of Europe Advanced Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Advanced Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 47: Asia-Pacific Advanced Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 48: Asia-Pacific Advanced Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Advanced Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Rest of World Advanced Packaging Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Advanced Packaging Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ADVANTEST CORPORATION

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING, CO., LTD.

ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

CARSEM (M) SDN. BHD.

CHINA WAFER LEVEL CSP CO.

CHIPBOND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES

COHU

CVP SYSTEMS, LLC

FLIPCHIP INTERNATIONAL

DESICCARE

FRESHPOINT

GEA GROUP AG

HANA MICRON

HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

IBM CORPORATION

INTEL CORPORATION

INTERCONNECT SYSTEMS

JIANGSU CHANGJIANG ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY

JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC

KING YUAN ELECTRONICS CORP. (KYEC)

LINPAC PACKAGING

MAXWELL CHASE

MULTISORB FILTRATION GROUP

NEPES CORPORATION

ORICS INDUSTRIES, INC.

PAKSENSE

POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY

QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

ROBERT REISER & CO.

SEALED AIR CORPORATION

SIGNETICS

SILICONWARE PRECISION INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. (SPIL)

STATS CHIPPAC PTE.

STMICROELECTRONICS NV

STORA ENSO OYJ

SUSS MICROTEC SE

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. (TSMC)

THINFILM

TIANSHUI HUATIAN TECHNOLOGY

TONGFU MICROELECTRONICS CO.

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

UNISEM (M) BERHAD

UTAC HOLDINGS

HUATIAN TECHNOLOGY (XI’AN) CO., LTD.

MICROSS STS

TOWA EUROPE B.V

WALTON ADVANCED ENGINEERING, INC.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797776/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001