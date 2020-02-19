LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juliet Huck, a trailblazer in the field of persuasive communications for the past 25 years and author of “The Equation of Persuasion” and “50 Ways to Get Your Way,” today announced the launch of the Academy of Persuasion™ training program. The Academy will provide courses through online learning and group training to empower others to secure decisions they are seeking based on proprietary formulas and trademarked processes that have helped secure billions of dollars in decisions for her clients.



“In today’s world where human connection is becoming more and more infrequent, we can all benefit from developing and refining the ability to be persuasive,” said Huck. “Fields including sales, marketing, law, real estate and financial services are built around the ability to be persuasive. The tools and techniques offered at the Academy of Persuasion will help professionals across a multitude of industries, job roles and end goals to advance their careers and organizations.”

As the founder of the Academy with unparalleled insight into the art of persuasion, Huck is deeply involved with the program and its course material. Also, her trademarked methodology, Persuasive Information Design™, provides simple steps to producing effective visuals that work in tandem with the storyteller, the audience demographic and the themes. These powerful tools included in this Academy will enable professionals to win favorable decisions and desired results and give students authority and influence among their peers, clientele and decision makers.

Academy courses will help professionals differentiate between informing and persuading decision makers, with a combination of techniques that will provide a winning edge to succeed as a persuasive communicator––with people of all ages, education levels and ethnic backgrounds. Those who sign up will gain the tools and the creative guidance to weave together all the moving parts and pieces of their talents, their message and their visual data into one convincing entity. They will learn how to connect with their audience, increase retention and build the trust they need to succeed.

Huck has been retained by some of the nation’s most prestigious organizations, corporations and law firms for persuasive communications services, securing large dollar decisions through her proven process. From the Enron Litigation to a billion-dollar Exxon project, she has been involved in the strategic development and visual communications for some of the corporate world’s largest projects to date as well as the nation’s top high profile and high-dollar exposure litigation.

The Academy will be adding e-learning courses throughout 2020. To learn more about the Academy of Persuasion, its courses and Juliet Huck, please visit www.academyofpersuasion.com .

About the Academy of Persuasion™

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the Academy of Persuasion™ provides courses through online learning and group training to empower others to secure decisions they are seeking based on proprietary formulas and trademarked processes that have brought great success to others. Based on the 25 year career of Juliet Huck, who has spent her career pioneering the field of persuasive communications through her work with some of the nation’s most prestigious organizations, corporations and law firms, the Academy is built on a proven track record of helping clients secure billions of dollars in decisions. To learn more about the Academy of Persuasion™, its courses and Juliet Huck, please visit www.academyofpersuasion.com.