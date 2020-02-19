Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Foods and Infant Formula - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Baby Foods and Infant Formula market worldwide is projected to grow by US$22.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.4%.



Infant Formula, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$55.7 Billion by the year 2025, Infant Formula will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$784.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$645.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Infant Formula will reach a market size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Baby Foods and Infant Formula: Meeting the Taste, Flavor, Health, and Nutrition Needs of the Most Precious Consumers

Recent Market Activity

Global Pediatric Nutrition: Fast Facts on the Past, Present, and the Future

Major Trends Impacting the Global Infant Formula and Baby Food Market

Relaxation of the One Child Policy of China

Falling Prices of Milk

Strengthening Dollar Shrinks Profits for US Companies

More Stringent Monitoring of Infant Formula Market by China

The Zika Virus in Latin American Countries

Strong Emphasis of International Organizations on Breastfeeding

Changing Consumer Preferences

Key Factors Impacting Sales

Generational Influence, Race, and Focus on Nutrition: The Three Major Determinants of Demand for Baby Foods

Major Factors Influencing Consumer Purchasing Behavior for Baby Food

Convenient Packaging

Organic Options

Focused Health Benefits

Strict Quality and Production Regulations Continue to Impact Infant Formula Market

Global Market Outlook

Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Market Dominance to Asian Super Powers

Global Competitor Market Shares

Baby Foods and Infant Formula Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Innovation and Premiumization Drive Healthy Market Growth

Surging Popularity of Non-GMO and Organic Infant Formulas Benefit Market Expansion

Emerging Economies to Provide Major Impetus to the Global Organic Baby Foods Market

Focus on Breastfeeding Alternatives Drive Steady Growth in Demand for Ready-to-Drink Infant Milk

High Pressure Processing for Baby Food Products for Maximized Health Benefits

Demand for Colostrum-based Baby Food Products Gain Momentum

Food-borne Allergies Propel Demand for Hypo/Anti-Allergic Baby Food

Higher Levels of Vitamin K1 and Vitamin K2 in Infant Formula: Essential Nutrients for Fortifying Childhood Development

Rising Incidence of Coeliac Disease Spurs Demand for Gluten-Free Infant Foods

Specialized Formula Products Inundate the Market

Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity

Research on the Right Ingredients to Close the Gap between Formulas and Breast Milk Continues

Probiotics: The Next Big Thing in Infant Formulas?

Commercially Prepared Baby Foods: A Boon for Working Parents

Expanding Consumer Base for Baby Food Market

Adult Style Recipes Find Favor

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending

India & China: Important Potential Future Markets

PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Infant Formula Brands with Innovative Ingredients

Major Infant Formula Brands and their Innovative Ingredients: Brief Details

Recent Innovative Baby Food Launches

Little Spoon's Organic Baby Food Using High Pressure Processing (HPP)

Once Upon a Farm's Organic Baby Food without Preservatives

Yura Yogurt Packaging

Happy Family Organic Superfoods

HappyFamily Introduces Pouch-Based, Shelf-Stable Food Products

Beech-Nut Introduces New Baby Foods in Transparent Glass Honey-Pot Jars

Gerber Introduced New Soft Foods to Promote Chewing in Babies

Plum Organics Introduces One-Serve Pasta Package

Innovations in Baby Food Ranges from Novel Baby Formulas to Digitized Infant Accessories

Recent Innovations in Organic Baby Formulas

Grow Well Organic Infant Formula from Plum Organics

Baby's Only Organic LactoRelief Formula

Baby's Only Organic Formula with DHA and ARA

Happy Tot's Grow & Shine Organic Toddler Milk

Earth's Best Organic Infant Formula

Vermont Organics Infant Formula

Select Innovative Organic Baby Cereals

Earth's Best Organic Whole Grain Multi-Grain Cereal

Happy Baby's Organic Puffs

Plum Organics' Hello Morning Oatmeal

Organic Single Grain Oatmeal Baby Cereal from Gerber

Happy Baby's Organic Probiotic Baby Cereal

Infant Formula Containing 2'-FL Enhances Inflammatory Cytokines

Danone-Nutricia Supports Use of Fortified Toddler Milk for Enhanced Vitamin D and Iron Status

Bimuno Displays Similar Digestive System Related Functionality as HMOS

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) for Developing Innovative Baby Food Solutions

N-Acetyl-D-Neuramicin Acid Contain More Sialic Acid to Replicate Breast Milk

ARA and DHA Enriched Baby Food

Lactalbumin, Lactoferrin, Casein Glycomacropeptide and ucleotides: High Value Ingredients

Importance of Lipid Sciences in Brain and Vision Development in Infants

High-beta-palmitate Oils

Human Lipid Fat Analogue

Complex Lipid Matrices

Select Clinical Studies Assessing the Benefits of Lipids in Infant Formula (2013)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

