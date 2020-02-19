OTTAWA, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-104, Mercantil Colpatria S.A. announces that it has sold an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares of ProntoForms Corporation (“ProntoForms”) through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at a price of $0.87 per share, representing approximately 1.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of ProntoForms.
Following such sale, Mercantil Colpatria continues to own or exercise control or direction over 10,513,085 common shares of ProntoForms representing approximately 8.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares.
The foregoing disposition was made for investment purposes.
A copy of the early warning report relating to this transaction will be made available under ProntoForms’ SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
Mercantil Colpatria S.A.
Carrera 7# 24-89 33 floor, Bogota, Colombia
Shane McLean
LaBarge Weinstein LLP
800 -- 515 Legget Drive
Ottawa, ON K2K 3G4
613 599 9600 ext 262
smclean@lwlaw.com
