OTTAWA, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-104, Mercantil Colpatria S.A. announces that it has sold an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares of ProntoForms Corporation (“ProntoForms”) through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at a price of $0.87 per share, representing approximately 1.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of ProntoForms.



Following such sale, Mercantil Colpatria continues to own or exercise control or direction over 10,513,085 common shares of ProntoForms representing approximately 8.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares.

The foregoing disposition was made for investment purposes.

A copy of the early warning report relating to this transaction will be made available under ProntoForms’ SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Mercantil Colpatria S.A.

Carrera 7# 24-89 33 floor, Bogota, Colombia