8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$47.9 Billion by the year 2025, Laminated Glass will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Laminated Glass will reach a market size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Advanced Glass: An Introductory Prelude
Importance of Glass in Everyday Life: Cornerstone for Present &
Future Growth of Advanced Glass Market
Rising Demand for Technically & Functionally Superior Glass
Systems Creates Fertile Environment
Global Competitor Market Shares
Advanced Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Laminated Glass: Largest Product Category
Robust Growth Forecasts for Laminated Glass
Toughened Glass Emerges as Fastest Growing Segment
Sustained Demand in Core End-Use Sectors Maintains Growth Momentum
Environmental Concerns Steer Sales of Coated Glass
Low-E Coated Glass Makes Significant Progress
Widening Use Case of Glass Systems in Building Applications:
Key Market Driver
Key Architectural Glass Varieties: A Review
Window Glass
Ballistic Glass
Fire Rated Glass
Heavy Glass
Decorative Glass
Speciality Glass
High-Potential Opportunities Identified in Automotive Sector
Sustained Expansion in Automotive Glass Demand Bodes Well
Progression in Design & Functionality of Automotive Glass to
Underpin Sales Growth
Growing Adoption of Specialty Glass in Electronics to Aid
Market Expansion
Corning® Gorilla® Glass: Protective Cover Glass for Mobiles and
Portable Electronics
Product Overview
Advanced Glass: Introduction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Advanced Glass Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Advanced Glass Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Advanced Glass Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Advanced Glass Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Advanced Glass Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Advanced Glass Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Advanced Glass Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
