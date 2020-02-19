ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ:GASS) (the “Company”), a ship-owning company serving primarily the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and twelve months operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019 before the market opens in New York on February 21, 2020.



On February 21, 2020 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference Call details:

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the STEALTHGAS INC. website (www.stealthgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About STEALTHGAS INC.

StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. currently has a fleet of 47 vessels. The fleet comprises of 43 LPG carriers, including one chartered in LPG vessel and five Joint Venture LPG vessels, with a total capacity of 322,394 cubic meters (cbm), three M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons (dwt). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS”.

Visit our website at www.stealthgas.com

