TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- Retail is a key focus of this year’s O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo. A highlight of this year’s event is the O’Cannabiz Retail Zone, featuring two full days of retail education and 20,000 square feet of dedicated retail expo space — an unparalleled opportunity to dive deep into the retail potential of the cannabis space. This premier cannabis event, slated for April 23­–25, 2020, will be held at the International Centre, one of Toronto’s most vibrant venues.

With a packed agenda, including the track designed specifically for those with retail in mind, the O’Cannabiz conference includes an extensive retail session curated by Cova Software, the leading cannabis dispensary point-of-sale technology.

The Retail Zone also includes several workshops and panel discussions that cover topics, from best practices on inventory management and how to create provincial reporting, to the 10 biggest mistakes that retailers make and how to avoid them. Other subjects include detecting and preventing cannabis retail fraud, seven cannabis compliance issues your cannabis retail can avoid and how technology can transform the cannabis in-store experience.

Complimentary Expo Tickets for Retailers

As part of this year’s added focus on retail, retailers can register as attendees at no cost. For details, please visit: https://ocannabiz.com/retailers

Headlining the gathering with a keynote “conversation” is Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar Olivia Newton-John and her husband “Amazon John” Easterling who founded the Amazon Herb Company. Other inspiring speakers include Cam Battley, former executive vice president at Aurora; John Conroy, barrister and solicitor at Conroy & Company; Racheal Rapinoe, CEO at Mendi; Diane Scott, group chair and CEO at JMCC; William R. Sharpe, CEO and director at AeroPonLeaf Canada; and Tom Zuber, managing partner at Zuber Lawler & Del Duca.

In addition to the Retail Zone track, the three-day 2020 O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo features a business conference focus on day one (April 23), an industry-only focus on day two (April 24), and industry/public sessions on day three (April 25). Other conference high points include the Investor's and Leaders in Cannabis breakfasts (Friday and Saturday), and the O’Cannabiz Industry Awards Gala and VIP Networking After Party on Thursday.

For more information about 2020 O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo, including how to register to attend this one-of-a-kind event, visit https://ocannabiz.com

About O'Cannabiz Conference & Expo

The O'Cannabiz Conference and Expo, voted the No. 1 cannabis event in Canada by High Canada magazine, is the premiere cannabis industry event on the calendar in Canada. Combining business, investors, healthcare, and consumer features, the 4th annual show is a must-attend event for the entire cannabis market. Cannabis in any form is not available at this show. You must be 19+ to attend.

The producers of O'Cannabiz have decades of experience producing national profile events and creating global connections between business communities in the arts, broadcasting, media and technology. They have organized trade summit initiatives with governments around the world and have worked closely with sponsors in all levels of Canadian government.

To learn more about the O'Cannabiz Conference and Expo, including how to purchase tickets, become a sponsor or reserve a booth, visit: https://ocannabiz.com/

Connect on social media via Twitter: https://twitter.com/OCannabiz

Main Contact:

Eric Vengroff

Toronto, Canada

www.OCannabiz.com

905.858.3298

Info@OCannabiz.com



Media Contact: