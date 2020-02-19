Hauppauge, New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Rheumatology, the pre-eminent rheumatology care management organization, announces a new addition to the leadership team to help further accelerate growth and services to member physicians and their patients. Gerard Maher has been named Senior Vice President, Recruitment and Retention.

“Gerard has earned a stellar reputation in the rheumatology community given his past experiences that will help our members today and into the future,” said Douglas Tardio, CEO of United Rheumatology. “Gerard has led numerous rheumatology product launches at several top pharmaceutical organizations. He understands the complex landscape and will help United Rheumatology forge new relationships as we continue to grow beyond 650 providers in 2020.”

Before joining United Rheumatology, Maher worked in biotech manufacturer organizations and as a consultant. He has led initiatives and teams within payer, medical, and commercial roles. Mr. Maher has extensive experience launching six pharmaceutical and biological products, five in rheumatology and he worked in both US and EU healthcare markets. In addition, his work has led to peer-reviewed publications and presentations.

“I’m passionate about working within the field of rheumatology to help solve the many challenges facing rheumatologists and their patients. I share United Rheumatology’s focus on independent, community practices and believe we can be at the forefront of innovation in care,” Maher said. “United Rheumatology has an exciting future that I want to be part of today.”

About United Rheumatology:

United Rheumatology is the pre-eminent rheumatology care management organization empowering rheumatologists to advance the standard of care. A comprehensive portfolio of physician, patient, and health plan payer offerings, driven by the largest rheumatology electronic medical records clinical database in the U.S., supports an unparalleled platform for jointly developed coordinated care solutions.

Attachment

Aaron Kupferberg United Rheumatology 631-656-7199 akupferberg@unitedrheumatology.com