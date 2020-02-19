MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that Cameron Holzer has joined the Company as Senior Vice-President, Operations to focus on its rapidly expanding U.S. Specialized Truckload operations. With more than 25 years of professional experience including 12 years at CRST International most recently as president of CRST Expedited, Mr. Holzer brings extensive expertise in operations and strategic development. In his new role he will report to Steven Brookshaw, Executive Vice-President.



“Cameron is an innovative thinker with broad-based experience managing multi-faceted organizations, including talent acquisition, strategic planning, resource management, new business development and contract negotiations,” said Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are very pleased to welcome him to the TFI International team at the perfect time to lend his expertise as we grow our U.S. presence, and look forward to his many contributions in the years to come.”

Mr. Holzer joins TFI International from CRST, where as president of CRST Expedited he oversaw a number of key functional areas and led his division to numerous industry awards including the SmartWay Award for five consecutive years, the Quest for Quality Award and the FedEx Ground Carrier of the Year award. Prior to CRST he was director of operations for CR England, a U.S.-based refrigerated transportation business. Mr. Holzer earned his bachelor’s of science degree in accounting from the University of Phoenix and his MBA from the University of Iowa.

