2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Military & Defense will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$42.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$43 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Military & Defense will reach a market size of US$155.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$159.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Advanced Combat Helmet Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH) Market - Prelude
North America Leads Global ACH Market
Defense Sector Dominates ACH Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Focus of Defense Sector on Soldier Safety Favors
Market Growth
Sustained Increase in Defense Spending: Opportunity for ACH Market
Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years
2000 through 2017
Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for
2018
Persistent Threats due to Cross-Border Disputes and Counter
Terrorism Measures Drive Military Agencies to Procure Advanced
Armor
Safety Helmets: A Requirement for Insurgencies
New Polymeric Materials for Future Combat Helmets
High Cost: A Major Impediment to Adoption of Advanced Combat
Helmets
Technology Advancements in ACH Bode Well for the Market
ACH Gen II Combat Helmet: U.S. Army?s Move towards Advanced
Armored Protection
NSRDEC Develops Lighter and Stronger Combat Helmet for Soldiers
Product Overview
Combat Helmet - An Introduction
Evolution of Combat Helmets: A Glance through History
Advanced Combat Helmet: Definition
Enhanced Combat Helmet: A Variant of Advanced Combat Helmet
Recent Industry Activity
3M Launches New Combat Helmet
Revision Military Wins U.S. Army Contract for Advanced Combat
Helmet Generation II
Gentex Wins Contract from U.S. Marine Corps for Enhanced Combat
Helmets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797772/?utm_source=GNW
