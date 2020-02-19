New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Combat Helmet Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797772/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Military & Defense will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$42.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$43 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Military & Defense will reach a market size of US$155.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$159.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Focus of Defense Sector on Soldier Safety Favors

Market Growth

Sustained Increase in Defense Spending: Opportunity for ACH Market

Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years

2000 through 2017

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for

2018

Persistent Threats due to Cross-Border Disputes and Counter

Terrorism Measures Drive Military Agencies to Procure Advanced

Armor

Safety Helmets: A Requirement for Insurgencies

New Polymeric Materials for Future Combat Helmets

High Cost: A Major Impediment to Adoption of Advanced Combat

Helmets

Technology Advancements in ACH Bode Well for the Market

ACH Gen II Combat Helmet: U.S. Army?s Move towards Advanced

Armored Protection

NSRDEC Develops Lighter and Stronger Combat Helmet for Soldiers

Product Overview

Combat Helmet - An Introduction

Evolution of Combat Helmets: A Glance through History

Advanced Combat Helmet: Definition

Enhanced Combat Helmet: A Variant of Advanced Combat Helmet

Recent Industry Activity

3M Launches New Combat Helmet

Revision Military Wins U.S. Army Contract for Advanced Combat

Helmet Generation II

Gentex Wins Contract from U.S. Marine Corps for Enhanced Combat

Helmets





3M COMPANY

ARMORSOURCE LLC

ARMORWORKS ENTERPRISES, LLC

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

EAGLE INDUSTRIES

GENTEX CORPORATION

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

MKU LIMITED

MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC

REVISION MILITARY

POINT BLANK ENTERPRISES

SURVITEC GROUP LIMITED

SURVIVAL ARMOR

THE SAFARILAND GROUP

U.S. ARMOR CORPORATION

UNITED SHIELD INTERNATIONAL

DIAMOND AGE CORPORATION

HARD HEAD VETERANS

HIGHCOM ARMOR SOLUTIONS, INC.

KDH DEFENSE SYSTEMS, INC.

MSA SAFETY, INC.

NIGHTOPS TACTICAL, INC.

NINGBO CHOWEY POLICE EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.

SAFE-PRO USA, LLC

SARKAR TACTICAL, INC.

TEAM WENDY

ADVANCED COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY, INC.

BUSCH PROTECTIVE GERMANY GMBH & CO. KG

