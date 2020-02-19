Portland, OR, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global lithium-ion battery market was pegged at $33.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $100.43 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in demand for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices, increasing demand for electrical vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid vehicles, and stringent government regulations to control increasing pollutions have boosted the growth of the global lithium-ion battery market. However, high price of lithium-ion batteries hampers market growth. On the contrary, higher energy efficiency requirements in technologically updated consumer gadgets are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global lithium-ion battery market is divided on the basis of component, end-use, and geography. Based on the component, the market is categorized into the cathode, anode, electrolytic solution, and others. The cathode segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing nearly one-third of the market. However, the electrolytic solution segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1380

On the basis of end users, the market is bifurcated into electrical & electronics, automotive, and industrial. The automotive segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than half of the market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the market period. Moreover, the segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

The global lithium-ion battery market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, the market across North America is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, LITEC Co., China BAK Battery Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, A123 Systems, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, LG Chem Power (LGCPI), and GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Have Any Query? Ask our Research Experts: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1380

Avenue | The Market Research Library Access

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.

Avenue is a premium subscription-based model that serves as an informative solution on which the world-leading companies can rely on.

Sign up and start using your 14-day free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/