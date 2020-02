BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s (NYSE: WH) Board of Directors are being investigated for a possible breach of fiduciary duty by Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ). Block & Leviton is a national securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide.

If you are a shareholder of Wyndham and are interested in obtaining information regarding this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/wyndham .

