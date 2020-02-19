Toronto, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 11 February 2020, the University of Waterloo School of Accounting and Finance was awarded the winning title of the 2020 CFA Society Toronto Local Ethics Challenge. This year’s local champions from the University of Waterloo include Jenny Chen, Effy Gao, Joanne Leung, and Tristan Yuen. The team demonstrated their ability to expertly negotiate ethical dilemmas in a real-life investment scenario and presented their case to a panel of seasoned investment professionals.



“It taught us to recognize real-life ethical issues and implement best practices in a realistic manner,” said the University of Waterloo team.



CFA Society Toronto’s Local Ethics Challenge is designed to increase students’ awareness of the ethical dilemmas they may encounter as future investment management practitioners. Student teams are given an ethics case to study and evaluate. Each team then presents its analysis and recommendations, to a panel of judges. Following a question and answer period with each team, the judges then select a winner. Their decision is based on the quality of the team’s understanding of the ethical issues involved, quality of their analysis, presentation, and responses to the judges’ questions.



“It was an honour to watch the future leaders of our industry compete in this year’s competition – in particular, the winning team. I was impressed with their persuasive presentation,” said Philip Young, CFA, Assistant Vice President at Cidel Asset Management.



This year’s competing teams include students from the University of Waterloo, University of Ottawa, York University, and Queen’s University.



The University of Waterloo team will be advancing to the national level of the competition at the 2020 CFA Societies Canada Ethics Challenge on 01 May 2020 in Montreal, Quebec. The national level of the competition will include local winners from chapters of CFA Societies across Canada.



For more information, please contact:



Jonathan Mai

CFA Society Toronto

Phone: (416) 366-5755 X 235

E-mail: media@cfatoronto.ca

Twitter: @cfatoronto



About CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of over 10,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. For more information visit http://www.cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.

About the School of Accounting and Finance

Like the University of Waterloo, the School of Accounting and Finance was built by risk-takers and innovators. Established in 1981, the School is the largest professional school of its kind in English-speaking Canada. We celebrate knowledge that is specialized and integrated. From our cross-disciplinary programs, impact-driven research, co-op and experiential education, and entrepreneurial spirit, the School is one of the most relevant, connected and innovative schools for financial professionals in the world. We accelerate talent and knowledge to better all individuals and society. Find out more at uwaterloo.ca/saf.

About the University of Waterloo

University of Waterloo is Canada’s top innovation university. With more than 36,000 students we are home to the world's largest co-operative education system of its kind. Our unmatched entrepreneurial culture, combined with an intensive focus on research, powers one of the top innovation hubs in the world. Find out more at uwaterloo.ca.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

