Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US TV Mount Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Type; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US TV mount market is accounted to US$ 1,953.6 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 3,319.2 million by 2027.



The US TV mount market based on application has been segmented into residential and commercial. Residential segment has dominated this market in the US in 2018 owing to increasing purchase of flat screen TVs as well as rising living standards of people. Increasing urbanization in most of the developing nations as well as the developed nations have led to the increased residential constructions.



The global residential construction market has witnessed healthy growth rates in the past few years. Increasing urbanization in most of the developing nations as well as the developed nations have led to the increased residential constructions. This has resulted in increased demand for TVs, which is likely to drive the market growth for the US TV mount. Also, with the high standard of living and increased per capita income, people are installing more than one TV set per residence, which is further putting inputs to the US TV mount market growth.



US TV mount market is bifurcated based on type into fixed wall mount, full-motion wall mount, tilting wall mount, ceiling mount, and others. Fixed wall mount is the dominating segment in the US TV mount market. Fixed Wall Mount enables to place the TV as close to the wall as possible making sure that there is enough space to install the cables behind the TV. These are also known as stationary mounts as they are incapable of adjusting once fixed. Also, these mounts are incompatible for TVs with a back protrusion. The key advantage of fixed wall mounts is the capability to mount TVs sizing from 23 inches to 70 inches. The market for fixed wall mount has flourished since the evolution of LCD TVs. The demand for fixed wall mount architecture among the TV OEMs is directly proportional to the rise in manufacturing of TVs. Pertaining to this fact, the TV OEMs procure large number of fixed wall mounts, which is driving the market for the US TV mount in the current scenario.



A key trend which is projected to affect the US TV mount market in the coming year is the emergence of new technologies for TVs. The technology used in TVs is powering the scope of other related markets as well. 4K and 8K TVs are highly advanced TV sets present in the country; nevertheless, technology keeps on changing. MicroLED TV, Rollable TVs, and new HDMI standard (version 2.1) with the host of audiovisual upgrades are some of the new and advanced technologies introduced for the TVs. For instance, Hisense ULED XD 4K TV is all set to release in China, which may pave the way for technological developments in the US as well. Similarly, LG is ready to introduce its rollable OLED TV R by 2020. Henceforth, continuous technological advancement in TV technology is expected to boost the entire sale of TV across the country, which is again consider as the driving factor for the US TV mount market.



Some of the players present in US TV mount market are Atdec pty ltd., Display Mount Pro Co., Ltd, ERGOTRON INC, Legrand AV Division, Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp, Mount-It!, Omnimount, Peerless-AV, Promounts, Shenzhen Xinadda Ir-Pi Products co., Ltd, and among others.



The overall US TV mount market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the US TV mount market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the US TV mount market



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the US TV mounts market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the US TV mounts market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 US TV Mount Market, By Type

1.3.2 US TV Mount Market, By Application



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. TV Mount- Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 US - PEST ANALYSIS

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. TV Mount Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Booming demand for TV sets from the residential sector

5.1.2 Several advantages offered by TV mounts is propelling the market growth

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Availability of Substitute Mechanisms

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Flourishing Demand for lightweight TV screens in near future

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of new technologies for TVs



6. TV Mount Market- US Analysis

6.1 US TV Mount Market Overview

6.2 US TV Mount Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Key Players



7. US TV Mount Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 US TV Mount Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Fixed Wall Mount

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Fixed Wall Mount Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Full-Motion Wall Mount

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Full-Motion Wall Mount Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Tilting Wall Mount

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Tilting Wall Mount Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Ceiling Mount

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Ceiling Mount Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. US TV Mount Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 US TV Mount Market Breakdown, By vehicle type, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Residential

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Residential Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Commercial

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Commercial Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Industry Landscape

9.1 Merger & Acquisition

9.2 New Development

9.3 Strategy And Business Planning



10. Key Company Profiles

10.1 Atdec pty ltd.

10.1.1 Key Facts

10.1.2 Business Description

10.1.3 Financial Overview

10.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.1.5 Key Developments

10.2 Display Mount Pro Co., Ltd.

10.3 ERGOTRON INC.

10.4 Legrand AV Division

10.5 Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp

10.6 Mount-It!

10.7 Omnimount

10.8 Peerless-AV

10.9 Promounts

10.10 Shenzhen Xinadda Ir-Pi Products co., Ltd



11. Appendix

11.1 About the Publisher

11.2 Glossary



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/du19m1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900