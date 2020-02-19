SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preempt Security, the leading provider of Conditional Access for real-time access control and threat prevention, announced record breaking revenue. The company saw in its first half of its fiscal year 100% growth in customers and 140% growth in ARR year-over-year.
Accelerating market acceptance of industry frameworks for cyber security risk reduction, such as Gartner’s CARTA and Forrester’s Zero Trust, mean that customers need solutions for continuous authentication for identity. A Conditional Access approach provides risk based, continuous authentication in real-time, and with the least amount of user friction.
“The risk from credential and identity store compromise has only accelerated. Conditional Access, at enterprise scale, is a highly leveraged way to reduce risk and still achieve key strategic goals,” said co-founder and CEO Ajit Sancheti.
Customer Wins
Select customer wins this half included:
Additionally, Preempt Lite, a free version of the Preempt Platform, now boasts downloads from over 250 companies.
Partner and Management Team Expansion
Extending its global reach, Preempt expanded its international operations and added identity and access management services partners. In addition, Preempt announced two new executive appointments:
CISO Series and RSA Activities
Learn more about Preempt at RSA 2020, including talks on identity security and AI challenges.
Learn from industry leaders through Preempt’s CISO speaker series including leaders from organizations such as Safelite, Solenis, Intralinks, and others.
About Preempt
Preempt delivers a modern approach to authentication and securing identity in the enterprise. Using patented technology for Conditional Access, Preempt helps enterprises optimize identity hygiene and stop attacks in real-time before they impact business. Preempt continuously detects and preempts threats based on identity, behavior, and risk across all cloud and on-premises authentication & access platforms. This low friction approach empowers security teams with more visibility & control over accounts and privileged access, while achieving compliance and auto-resolving incidents. Learn more: www.preempt.com.
