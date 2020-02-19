New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global nootropics market was valued at USD 1.96 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.32 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 13.2%. Nootropics are compounds that enhance the cognitive performance of an individual. These substance, also known as smart drugs, are a class of ingredients which can boost the memory, enhance creativity levels, decision making capabilities and improve brain performance. Nootropics medication are of two types, prescription and nonprescription. Prescription medication gives stimulant effects, counteracting the symptoms of medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Alzheimer's disease, or narcolepsy while nonprescription medications are used to boost mental performance due to their cholinergic mechanisms.
Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2509
The market for these substances is anticipated to get augmented by factors such as the increasing demand for brain boosters owing to the competitive work environment across various domains, rising demand from the sports industry for brain and improved decision making, and the growing awareness regarding mental illnesses. However, the side effects associated with regular consumption of these pills, lack of awareness among consumers regarding these products, addiction to the drug and hesitation among people to visit psychiatrists or neurologists in emerging countries would impede the growth of this market.
With the increasing number of nootropic consumers, more recently, the drug modafinil (brand name: Provigil) has become the brain-booster of choice. Modafinil is intended to improve wakefulness in people with narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea, or work condition change according to the FDA. But when people take it without these factors, it has been related to changes in alertness, strength, decision-making and concentration. Other leading pharmaceutical companies in this domain are focused on bringing new products in the market with multiple functions. For instance, Neurohacker Collective, the human optimization company, launched the first liquid nootropic, Qualia Nootropic Energy Shot, claimed to improve brain energy levels.
North America holds the highest market share in this industry with the highest number of nootropics consumers in the region. A large percentage of adult population in this region consumes multi-vitamin tablets for improving functional abilities. Moreover, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has classified the nonprescription product as Generally Regarded as Safe (GRAS).
Further key findings from the report suggest
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nootropics-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Nootropics market on the basis of drugs type, application, distribution channel and region:
Drug Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2509
Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
Browse more similar reports on Diagnostics category by Reports And Data
Photomedicine Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/photomedicine-market
In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-quality-control-market
Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: