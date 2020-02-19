Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business Use of Artificial Intelligence" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Managers and professionals should prepare for the coming changes.
What happens when AI becomes part of the work process? What can we expect from AI capabilities today? What may happen in the future? Answers for these and other questions are part of the value of this course.
Expected Learning Outcomes
Leveraging AI for Business Value
Your competitors are using AI to analyze sales, what do you do? Organizations today are applying artificial intelligence capabilities to a wide variety of uses especially in operations such as for process enablement. Each organization is focusing on performance improvements using AI.
This explosion of interest in AI poses a challenge to managers to effectively make sense of and use AI effectively. Understanding, organizing, integrating and delivering AI is a key issue today. Business must be clear about the use and value of AI to avoid chasing an unachievable and expensive dream.
AI carries with it many implications. Jobs change dramatically, current skill become obsolete and displaced, there may exist resistance to change and unrealistic fear of robots taking over as well as other aspects of automation. This was true when automation hit the factory floor in the 1960s and 1970s. Union issues may pale by comparison with white-collar response.
Today pictures of auto assembly and other manufacturing plants show few workers. What detail work remains is slowly but surely giving way to automation. However, the positive side promises better paying work, newer and more interesting tasks and less physically demanding and boring operations.
Key Topics Covered
Day One: It's All About Patterns
Section 1: Artificial Intelligence Today
Section 2: AI Techniques - Neural Nets & Machine Learning
Section 3: The AI Roadmap
Day Two: Applying and Managing AI
Section 4: Operationalizing AI
Section 5: Added Eses of AI in the Organization
Section 6: Identifying AI Risk
