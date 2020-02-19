Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business Use of Artificial Intelligence" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Managers and professionals should prepare for the coming changes.



What happens when AI becomes part of the work process? What can we expect from AI capabilities today? What may happen in the future? Answers for these and other questions are part of the value of this course.

Expected Learning Outcomes

Explain the different uses of AI today

Understand the techniques used for the different types of AI capability

Define a roadmap to reach effective use of AI

Explaining the technology available for AI

Interpret how AI can help the business

Select appropriate AI techniques for the business

Understand the limits of AI

Suggest operational opportunities for AI

Leveraging AI for Business Value



Your competitors are using AI to analyze sales, what do you do? Organizations today are applying artificial intelligence capabilities to a wide variety of uses especially in operations such as for process enablement. Each organization is focusing on performance improvements using AI.

This explosion of interest in AI poses a challenge to managers to effectively make sense of and use AI effectively. Understanding, organizing, integrating and delivering AI is a key issue today. Business must be clear about the use and value of AI to avoid chasing an unachievable and expensive dream.



AI carries with it many implications. Jobs change dramatically, current skill become obsolete and displaced, there may exist resistance to change and unrealistic fear of robots taking over as well as other aspects of automation. This was true when automation hit the factory floor in the 1960s and 1970s. Union issues may pale by comparison with white-collar response.

Today pictures of auto assembly and other manufacturing plants show few workers. What detail work remains is slowly but surely giving way to automation. However, the positive side promises better paying work, newer and more interesting tasks and less physically demanding and boring operations.



Key Topics Covered



Day One: It's All About Patterns



Section 1: Artificial Intelligence Today

What do we mean by AI

The six types of AI

What is the AI value proposition?

The goal/decision focus of AI today

Machine learning versus neural nets

Defining your AI journey

Video - AI Today

Section 2: AI Techniques - Neural Nets & Machine Learning

Why a neural net?

What do you get from a net?

How they work

The idea of machine learning

Statistical analytics

Demo and Discussion - Understanding Buyer Behavior

Section 3: The AI Roadmap

Setting up the problem - what is your AI goal?

How does your industry use AI now?

What infrastructure will you need?

Stages of AI growth and maturity

The AI portfolio

Understanding AI risk

Exercise - Identifying your AI Goals

Day Two: Applying and Managing AI



Section 4: Operationalizing AI

Linking AI capability into processes

Intelligent process automation, analytics and insight

Machine learning and BPM analytics

Processes and chatbots

Limits to AI linkages

Video Discussion - AI and BPM

Section 5: Added Eses of AI in the Organization

Management application of AI to the workplace

Integrating AI in products and services

Emerging uses of AI

Buyer behavior

People who bought this also bought that'

Demo and Discussion - Understanding Buyer Behavior

Section 6: Identifying AI Risk

What technologies should you use?

Where are the candidates for AI?

Matching opportunities with technologies?

Developing risk factors

The risk 4 - box assessment

Understanding AI risk

Demo and Discussion - Understanding AI Risk

Final Q and A

