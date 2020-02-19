CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital air logistics provider Hangar A today announced that Ron Richards has been named Chief Technology Officer, managing the growing product management team and overseeing all product initiatives from design to execution. Richards will report to CEO Kevin Kerns, and comes to Hangar A from AMI Entertainment, where he served as CTO for more than 14 years.



“Ron is the perfect executive to lead the continued development of our digital air freight platform, helping air shippers stay competitive in today’s demanding consumer environment,” said Kevin Kerns, CEO at Hangar A. “Ron is a proven technology executive with a 20 year track record of leading and scaling product development in three different competitive and evolving industries. Notably, all three product families are still in use and generating substantial revenue for their respective organizations.”

At AMI Entertainment, Richards oversaw the development of the second-largest digital jukebox network in the world, with over 30,000 locations across North America, Europe, and Africa. Prior to AMI, Richards served as VP of Product Development for Lattice Inc., where he led the development of the first commercially deployed version of MediCopia, a nursing workflow application that provides patient safety checks in hospital settings to ensure nursing procedures are performed on the correct patient. At Apropos Technology, Ron joined as the third engineer and left as the VP of Engineering after assembling a 60-person development team.

“Hangar A is on a mission to revolutionize the air freight shipping process in many of the same ways we’ve seen with ground and ocean transportation,” said Richards. “Hangar A is my fourth startup, and I jumped at the chance to help develop technology that provides air shippers with the kind of transparency, visibility and control that has become the standard in other transportation modes.”

Based in Chicago, Hangar A provides shippers with an end-to-end software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for moving domestic air cargo throughout the U.S. The customizable Hangar A platform gives shippers the ability to book, trace, and manage shipments while taking advantage of tools like dynamic rate management, workflow automation, and decision support. It also includes access to an independent marketplace of service providers that can manage the last mile process, moving goods door-to-door.

