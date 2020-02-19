New York, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adherence Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797770/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$737.4 Million by the year 2025, Multi-dose Packaging Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$16.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$16.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Multi-dose Packaging Systems will reach a market size of US$56 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$60.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ARxIUM, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Manrex Limited

McKesson Corporation

Medicine-On-Time

Omnicell, Inc.

Parata Systems, LLC.

Pearson Medical Technologies LLC

RxSafe, LLC.

Talyst

Tcgrx Pharmacy Workflow Solutions







Adherence Packaging: An Introduction

New Automated Strip RapidPakRx? Adherence Packaging System

Launched for Retail System

Improvement of Medication Adherence in Healthcare Industry

Global Competitor Market Shares

Adherence Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



