Effective internal and subsequently external audit compliance is a key fundamental in demonstrating effective governance within an organisation. Whilst most internal departments have a specific process work flow, procurement is often extremely difficult to effectively audit as their activities stem from a specific procurement strategy choice.
This advanced course is designed for both Auditors and Procurement practitioners and leads delegates through a systematic approach to enable validation of compliance from the procurement function, whose activities impact upon both upon every line of annual financial statements and upon overall corporate governance.
Uniquely, for procurement team delegates, emphasis is placed upon ensuring that procurement practitioners build an effective yet transparent procurement strategy underpinned by both policy, documentary evidence and audit trails, whilst for auditors, the course provides insight into not only how to effectively audit the procurement function, but through knowledge enhancement increases audit sensitivity to potential red flag issues within the procurement function.
ACPC provides the understanding, framework, tools, and principles that allow organisations to build, embed and validate audit compliance and risk management within the Procurement function, thereby supporting overall corporate governance.
On completion of this five-day training course, you will receive your certificate which has been fully certified by the International Federation of Purchasing and Supply Management (IFPSM) PAS Standard.
By attending this interactive course you will be equipped with the skills to:
Key Topics Covered
Day 1: Understand the Role of Procurement
Understand the role of Audit
DAY 2: Understand Procurement Risk
DAY 3: Developing the audit approach - Pre-tender
DAY 4: Developing the audit approach - Supplier selection
Developing the audit approach - post-tender- contracts and supplier management
DAY 5: Bringing everything together:
This programme will include a series of group exercises and case studies with a high level of delegate interaction.
ACPC Examination
Only those who successfully complete the examination and participate effectively in the course case studies will receive the Advanced Certificate in Procurement Compliance (ACPC)
