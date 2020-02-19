Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Process Improvement Techniques" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By attending this training you will be able to:

  • Develop a basic strategy for improving processes in an organization
  • Identify business impact by connecting strategies to processes that impact the strategies
  • Explain why changes in key processes may or may not impact a strategy
  • Recognize what kind of process you are working with and how that process might be improved
  • Summarize requirements for process improvement
  • Explain the 9 key process improvement techniques
  • Describe how impact analysis works
  • Assess risk in ranking process opportunities
  • Demonstrate how to consolidate and simplify processes
  • Explain process enablers (such as skills, IT and policies and procedures) and why they are important to process performance

Operational success depends on the successful execution of processes that serve customers. Process performance is not stable. When we are done improving processes they begin a normal and necessary cycle of deterioration and change that relates to keeping the organization aligned with the needs of customers and suppliers.

Back office processes are then impacted by changes in the operational processes and vice versa. This is how an organization adapts to its environment. Further, as the enablers such as systems, skills, policies and procedures change and age the process get out of alignment with them and both need attention.

There are techniques and tools available today to keep processes, business direction and changes in the environment in a reasonable state of alignment. No method of process management and improvement is perfect since we are dealing with a constant change in one direction or another.

How do you know that you are getting value and return from changes in processes? Not all process improvement results in measurable business performance improvement. Some process have no impact on results no matter how you improve them. Linking process change to performance approaches like balanced scorecard help make process improvement efforts show the yield that will improve the bottom line.

Techniques for determining process performance, rank, impact and sensitivity to change are needed for assessing the degree of change value you get from improving a suite of processes. Rankings must be based on a number of factors not just improving cost or cycle time. Concepts such as yield versus risk provide the means to improve the quality and validity of process improvement opportunity assessment. These ranking techniques also contribute to an ISO compliant view of processes.

Topics are also included that cover the increasing emphasis on the enablers such as the digitization and the increasing emphasis on the digital enterprise and workflow usage. Many packages now include executable workflow capabilities that require a basic working knowledge of how workflow can contribute to monitoring process performance and identifying improvement opportunities.

There are currently 8 core improvement techniques that can be used at various stages in process improvement. Some techniques focus on assessment and some on the migration from current to future state for a suite of processes. Still, other techniques focus on making sure the management direction for performance improvement in the business is tightly linked to processes.

This course includes extensive exercises organized around a case study concept that the participant can use as a starter for a process project. The techniques presented in this workshop provide staff with the means to increase value by starting projects with realistic skills and knowledge. Typical examples of some of the BPM tools used today are provided through demonstration.

Key Topics Covered

Day 1: The Process Improvement Need

Section 1: The Techniques of Improvement

  • The 9 key improvement techniques
  • Where do the analytics fit?
  • What drives improvement?
  • The improvement methodology
  • Quantitative and non-quantitative methods
  • Do you need requirements for this?
  • Exercise - Articulating the Set of Requirements

Section 2: Analytics - The Key to Improvement

  • Types of analytics
  • Quantitative analytics
  • Phrase based models are everywhere
  • What are the analytics of interest to us?
  • Value of analytics
  • Problem solving and analytics
  • Exercise - Selecting Analytics to Use

Section 3: Prioritizing improvement - Risk versus Yield

  • Risk and yield for processes
  • Using the process touch point approach
  • What goes into a touch point matrix?
  • Multi-factor performance ranking
  • Ranking processes by combining risk and yield
  • Demonstration - Assessing risk - yield

Section 4: The Number One Method - Observation

  • Is there really a method for this?
  • What are the components of an observation?
  • Who should be involved?
  • What to look for when you observe'?
  • What conclusions can you make?
  • Exercise - Examining a Process Model
  • Exam 1 - First Day

Day 2: Methods of Process Improvement

Section 5: Analyzing Process Performance

  • Internal process factors
  • Process inputs and outputs
  • Creating composite factors
  • Art versus science processes
  • Choosing the factors to work with
  • Exercise - Understanding Performance Factors

Section 6: Using Process Simulation for Improvement

  • The role of simulation - finding choke points
  • Core simulation concepts
  • Scenarios, models, measures
  • Doing a simulation run
  • Interpreting simulation results
  • Reconciling with reality
  • Exercise - Conducting a Simulation

Section 7: Process Mining - Finding Hidden Improvement Opportunities

  • How does this work?
  • Sources of data
  • Types of mining tools
  • Setting up the mining operation
  • Extracting value from results
  • Demonstration - Process Mining Example
  • Exam 2 - Second Day

Day 3: More Process Improvement Methods

Section 8: Consolidation - Combining Process Flows

  • Similarities and differences of processes
  • When do you use this?
  • Simplification techniques
  • Balancing efficiency and effectiveness
  • Example: Consolidating processes
  • Exercise - Merging Process Flows

Section 9: Assessing Impact - Touch point Analysis

  • How do you use touch points for impact analysis?
  • Why document touch points?
  • Inferencing techniques with phrases
  • An example of impact analysis
  • Interpreting results for value
  • Exercise - Impact Analysis of Process Change

Section 10: Enablers - The Hidden Opportunity

  • What are the enablers of interest?
  • Using touchpoints to identify enabler improvements
  • Procedures and process content for process steps and rules
  • Reverse engineering a procedure
  • Applications, Skills, Data and Data Bases
  • Course Close - Final Q&A
  • Exam 3 - Third Day

