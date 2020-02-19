Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Process Improvement Techniques" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



By attending this training you will be able to:

Develop a basic strategy for improving processes in an organization

Identify business impact by connecting strategies to processes that impact the strategies

Explain why changes in key processes may or may not impact a strategy

Recognize what kind of process you are working with and how that process might be improved

Summarize requirements for process improvement

Explain the 9 key process improvement techniques

Describe how impact analysis works

Assess risk in ranking process opportunities

Demonstrate how to consolidate and simplify processes

Explain process enablers (such as skills, IT and policies and procedures) and why they are important to process performance

Operational success depends on the successful execution of processes that serve customers. Process performance is not stable. When we are done improving processes they begin a normal and necessary cycle of deterioration and change that relates to keeping the organization aligned with the needs of customers and suppliers.

Back office processes are then impacted by changes in the operational processes and vice versa. This is how an organization adapts to its environment. Further, as the enablers such as systems, skills, policies and procedures change and age the process get out of alignment with them and both need attention.



There are techniques and tools available today to keep processes, business direction and changes in the environment in a reasonable state of alignment. No method of process management and improvement is perfect since we are dealing with a constant change in one direction or another.



How do you know that you are getting value and return from changes in processes? Not all process improvement results in measurable business performance improvement. Some process have no impact on results no matter how you improve them. Linking process change to performance approaches like balanced scorecard help make process improvement efforts show the yield that will improve the bottom line.



Techniques for determining process performance, rank, impact and sensitivity to change are needed for assessing the degree of change value you get from improving a suite of processes. Rankings must be based on a number of factors not just improving cost or cycle time. Concepts such as yield versus risk provide the means to improve the quality and validity of process improvement opportunity assessment. These ranking techniques also contribute to an ISO compliant view of processes.

Topics are also included that cover the increasing emphasis on the enablers such as the digitization and the increasing emphasis on the digital enterprise and workflow usage. Many packages now include executable workflow capabilities that require a basic working knowledge of how workflow can contribute to monitoring process performance and identifying improvement opportunities.



There are currently 8 core improvement techniques that can be used at various stages in process improvement. Some techniques focus on assessment and some on the migration from current to future state for a suite of processes. Still, other techniques focus on making sure the management direction for performance improvement in the business is tightly linked to processes.

This course includes extensive exercises organized around a case study concept that the participant can use as a starter for a process project. The techniques presented in this workshop provide staff with the means to increase value by starting projects with realistic skills and knowledge. Typical examples of some of the BPM tools used today are provided through demonstration.

Key Topics Covered



Day 1: The Process Improvement Need



Section 1: The Techniques of Improvement

The 9 key improvement techniques

Where do the analytics fit?

What drives improvement?

The improvement methodology

Quantitative and non-quantitative methods

Do you need requirements for this?

Exercise - Articulating the Set of Requirements

Section 2: Analytics - The Key to Improvement

Types of analytics

Quantitative analytics

Phrase based models are everywhere

What are the analytics of interest to us?

Value of analytics

Problem solving and analytics

Exercise - Selecting Analytics to Use

Section 3: Prioritizing improvement - Risk versus Yield

Risk and yield for processes

Using the process touch point approach

What goes into a touch point matrix?

Multi-factor performance ranking

Ranking processes by combining risk and yield

Demonstration - Assessing risk - yield

Section 4: The Number One Method - Observation

Is there really a method for this?

What are the components of an observation?

Who should be involved?

What to look for when you observe'?

What conclusions can you make?

Exercise - Examining a Process Model

Exam 1 - First Day

Day 2: Methods of Process Improvement



Section 5: Analyzing Process Performance

Internal process factors

Process inputs and outputs

Creating composite factors

Art versus science processes

Choosing the factors to work with

Exercise - Understanding Performance Factors

Section 6: Using Process Simulation for Improvement

The role of simulation - finding choke points

Core simulation concepts

Scenarios, models, measures

Doing a simulation run

Interpreting simulation results

Reconciling with reality

Exercise - Conducting a Simulation

Section 7: Process Mining - Finding Hidden Improvement Opportunities

How does this work?

Sources of data

Types of mining tools

Setting up the mining operation

Extracting value from results

Demonstration - Process Mining Example

Exam 2 - Second Day

Day 3: More Process Improvement Methods



Section 8: Consolidation - Combining Process Flows

Similarities and differences of processes

When do you use this?

Simplification techniques

Balancing efficiency and effectiveness

Example: Consolidating processes

Exercise - Merging Process Flows

Section 9: Assessing Impact - Touch point Analysis

How do you use touch points for impact analysis?

Why document touch points?

Inferencing techniques with phrases

An example of impact analysis

Interpreting results for value

Exercise - Impact Analysis of Process Change

Section 10: Enablers - The Hidden Opportunity

What are the enablers of interest?

Using touchpoints to identify enabler improvements

Procedures and process content for process steps and rules

Reverse engineering a procedure

Applications, Skills, Data and Data Bases

Course Close - Final Q&A

Exam 3 - Third Day

