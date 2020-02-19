Dublin, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Process Improvement Techniques" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Operational success depends on the successful execution of processes that serve customers. Process performance is not stable. When we are done improving processes they begin a normal and necessary cycle of deterioration and change that relates to keeping the organization aligned with the needs of customers and suppliers.
Back office processes are then impacted by changes in the operational processes and vice versa. This is how an organization adapts to its environment. Further, as the enablers such as systems, skills, policies and procedures change and age the process get out of alignment with them and both need attention.
There are techniques and tools available today to keep processes, business direction and changes in the environment in a reasonable state of alignment. No method of process management and improvement is perfect since we are dealing with a constant change in one direction or another.
How do you know that you are getting value and return from changes in processes? Not all process improvement results in measurable business performance improvement. Some process have no impact on results no matter how you improve them. Linking process change to performance approaches like balanced scorecard help make process improvement efforts show the yield that will improve the bottom line.
Techniques for determining process performance, rank, impact and sensitivity to change are needed for assessing the degree of change value you get from improving a suite of processes. Rankings must be based on a number of factors not just improving cost or cycle time. Concepts such as yield versus risk provide the means to improve the quality and validity of process improvement opportunity assessment. These ranking techniques also contribute to an ISO compliant view of processes.
Topics are also included that cover the increasing emphasis on the enablers such as the digitization and the increasing emphasis on the digital enterprise and workflow usage. Many packages now include executable workflow capabilities that require a basic working knowledge of how workflow can contribute to monitoring process performance and identifying improvement opportunities.
There are currently 8 core improvement techniques that can be used at various stages in process improvement. Some techniques focus on assessment and some on the migration from current to future state for a suite of processes. Still, other techniques focus on making sure the management direction for performance improvement in the business is tightly linked to processes.
This course includes extensive exercises organized around a case study concept that the participant can use as a starter for a process project. The techniques presented in this workshop provide staff with the means to increase value by starting projects with realistic skills and knowledge. Typical examples of some of the BPM tools used today are provided through demonstration.
Key Topics Covered
Day 1: The Process Improvement Need
Section 1: The Techniques of Improvement
Section 2: Analytics - The Key to Improvement
Section 3: Prioritizing improvement - Risk versus Yield
Section 4: The Number One Method - Observation
Day 2: Methods of Process Improvement
Section 5: Analyzing Process Performance
Section 6: Using Process Simulation for Improvement
Section 7: Process Mining - Finding Hidden Improvement Opportunities
Day 3: More Process Improvement Methods
Section 8: Consolidation - Combining Process Flows
Section 9: Assessing Impact - Touch point Analysis
Section 10: Enablers - The Hidden Opportunity
